Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Wayne's Marquis finds her perfect fit in Wartburg
(Corydon) -- Wayne track standout Jocelyn Marquis found what she was looking for at Wartburg. The Falcons senior recently announced her commitment to continue running short sprints and hurdles at the Waverly school. “After my sophomore season, they were sending me mail,” Marquis told KMA Sports. “During my junior year,...
kmaland.com
Seuntjens drops 21 in Denison-Schleswig's win over Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys continued their winning ways Friday night with a 64-52 win over Clarinda to remain unbeaten in the Hawkeye Ten Conference standings. The win was another step in the right direction for Coach Derek Fink's bunch. "We've talked about being the aggressor and getting our game...
kmaland.com
Lewis Central uses suffocating defense to take down Atlantic
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (5-2) picked up another Hawkeye Ten win with a 49-34 triumph over Atlantic (5-3) Friday. The Titans used stellar defense and a big second quarter to secure the victory. “Early, [Atlantic] hit some big shots to kind of get going and they did some nice...
kmaland.com
Stellar defense, timely scoring leads Lewis Central comeback against Atlantic
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (4-2) got back in the win column with a hard-fought 54-50 victory over Atlantic (1-5) Friday. “Overall, I’m just really proud of the guys and how they executed down the stretch,” Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres said. “There were multiple times in the game where the shot wasn’t falling or things didn’t go our way, but I’m really proud of their resiliency and how they executed down the stretch. They didn’t give up.”
UNI Lands Another FBS Receiver Via Transfer Portal
Prior to the start of last season, UNI added former FBS wide receivers Desmond Hutson (Iowa), Devell Washington (West Virginia), and Peter Udoibok (Minnesota). Prior to that, wideout Quan Hampton joined the program as a transfer from Kansas. Add another to the list. Following a commitment from D.J. Hart, an...
kmaland.com
Harlan's Bendorf off to sterling start in senior wrestling season
(Harlan) -- Harlan's Zane Bendorf has started his senior wrestling season in emphatic fashion. "I think it started well," Bendorf said. "I've had some tough matches against some really good wrestlers." His blazing start to the wrestling season comes less than a month removed from helping guide Harlan's football program...
kmaland.com
Charter Oak native Bruggeman elected to National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame
(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa standout and Charter Oak native Carol Bruggeman has been elected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Bruggeman played for Iowa from 1984 to 1987 and was an All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region selection. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
ottumwaradio.com
Pedersen to Depart Cardinal, Take New Position in Cedar Falls
Joel Pedersen, Superintendent of the Cardinal Community School District, is slated to be the new Chief Administrator of Central Rivers Area Education Agency, according to a press release. Pedersen has been Cardinal’s Superintendent since 2010. He previously worked in the Davis County Community School District as a principal, Director of...
KIMT
Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'
MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world....
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
iheart.com
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
kmaland.com
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains before the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward to the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
dsmmagazine.com
First Bites From New Cooper’s Hawk in Clive
The pan-roasted mahi mahi is served over ginger rice soaked in a savory coconut curry sauce. The edamame beans and tomato slices add fresh color and flavor to the Cooper’s Hawk entree. Writer: Hailey Allen. If you haven’t heard the news already, Iowa’s first Cooper’s Hawk has officially opened...
ourquadcities.com
Man dies in Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working to load the vehicle when it rolled off the trailer into the ditch and pinned him.
Iowa man dies after Highway 30 crash
A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field drive when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Brian Lage.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Road conditions a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowa woman
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A deadly accident in Carroll County is being blamed on the weather Thursday morning. An Auburn woman died in the head-on crash on Highway 71, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Twenty-six-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker was driving southbound on Highway 71 while an International Truck...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Comments / 0