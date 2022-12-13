ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Wreaths Across America Ceremony held at Capitol

By Maddie Biertempfel
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Gov. Kay Ivey and others with Alabama’s Department of Veterans Affairs honored servicemembers and veterans during the 14th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis says this day is celebrated all across the country to express appreciation for those who serve.

“During the holidays in many homes, some families leave an empty seat for one who is serving or one has made the ultimate sacrifice. There is no better time to express appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,” Davis said.

Wreaths Across America is a national effort to lay wreaths in veterans cemeteries across the country. Gov. Ivey signed a proclamation declaring Dec. 17 as the day for Alabama.

Major road expansion coming to McWright’s Ferry Road in Tuscaloosa

Thousands of wreaths will be laid at Alabama’s National Cemetery in Montevallo and at other locations throughout the state.

“Those who serve in our armed forces truly have a special calling and their value to society is far greater than any athlete, celebrity or politician,” Ivey said.

Ivey and members of the Alabama Wing Civil Air Patrol laid a wreath at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in the Capitol before Taps was played.

There are currently about 400,000 living veterans in Alabama.

