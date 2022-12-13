ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany coat drive continues as near-record low temperatures approach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frigid temperatures in next week’s forecast are creating concern amongst South Georgia families who don’t have winter coats to keep them warm. Sunday morning was the first freeze in a month. Later this week into the Christmas holiday, it’s going to get even colder. Temperatures could get below 20 degrees in Albany for the first time since January 2015. Local coat drives have stepped in to fill that need for families.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are warning people in some Albany neighborhoods about a man who is violently robbing people. There is one suspect at this time. The Albany Police Department said he is a heavy-set, older black man, with either short hair or bald, and may be seen driving a black SUV.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident. “In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54%...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Missing teen found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing teenager with autism. Tyshawn Riley, 13, was last seen in the 500 block of 5th Avenue and was reported missing on Tuesday. He has been found safe.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia. James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress on LOST funding split

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders could be finally making progress toward a tax funding split between the city and county. The county passed its LOST distribution proposal at a 60/40 split, which is where the funding has been for quite some time. LOST stands for Local...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy