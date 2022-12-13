ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Yardbarker

Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NESN

Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing

At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
NESN

Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers

The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Had Terrific Reaction To Almost Scoring Goalie Goal

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thought this was his opportunity to try it with just over a minute left in Boston’s 4-2 win Saturday over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Swayman gathered the puck behind Boston’s net and with Columbus having already pulled goalie Danil Tarasov, he unleashed...
NESN

