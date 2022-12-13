Read full article on original website
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Vibrant Costa Palmas, Mexico, Villa of a Jewelry Designer and a Developer
Costa Palmas, located on the east cape of Los Cabos, Mexico, is home to an array of luxury residential homes. The home of developer Jason Grosfeld and his wife, fine jewelry designer Jenna Blake Grosfeld, was one of the first homes built on the property. “The ocean was a focal point, and it kind of dictated our color palette, as well as the surrounding nature,” Jenna says. “For me, I wanted just a continuation of the sea. Whether it’s an ocean somewhere else or in Mexico, where we are, it just puts you kind of in vacation mode. So the color palette played a key role in establishing the atmosphere we wanted to achieve.”
This Luxe New 96-Foot Yacht Is Like a Floating Spa and Health Club for Wellness Buffs
The health and wellness trend has certainly had an impact on yacht design. For proof of this, look no further than Arcadia Yachts. The Italian yard has just unveiled the first model in a new yacht series that is centered around wellness. The newcomer, known as the A96, spans 96 feet from tip to tail and is expected to debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2023. The full line, which Arcadia will develop over the next few years, will range from 66 feet (20 meters) to 131 feet (40 meters). The vessels will reportedly pair the go-anywhere spirit of the...
sheenmagazine.com
Antilia‘s Private Residence Design and Construction: A Luxurious Place to Discover
Antilia is a private residence in the billionaire’s row of Mumbai, India, named after the mythical island Antillia. It is the residence of the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, who moved into it in 2012. The skyscraper-mansion is one of the world’s largest and most elaborate private homes, at 27 stories, 173 meters (568 ft) tall, over 37,000 square meters (400,000 sq ft), and with amenities such as three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, health center, a temple, and a snow room that spits out snowflakes from the walls.
