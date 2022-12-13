Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachel Finley!

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Kindergarten teacher Rachel Finley is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner!

She works at the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts in Greece. She was nominated by student Drequan Granderson and his family.

“She cares for the kids as much with their social-emotional support as she does with their academics,” said Renaissance Academy CEO Dr. Cait Loury. “She really helps to meet every kid where they are. If they need extra support, extra time, extra hugs, she is there for them.”

Drequan’s family says he had a hard time adjusting to Kindergarten, but now he loves it because of his teacher. This is Miss Finley’s second year teaching Kindergarten. Before that, she was a preschool teacher.

“I just love it. I love working with kids. My fiance says he is jealous of how much a love my job,” said Finley.

It’s easy to see why the little ones, just love being in her class. Finley added “It feels good to make a difference and be there for them and I do love them. I feel like they are my babies. I like to watch them grow.”

