Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries.
Report of a crash blocking the exit ramp on I-275 at Kellogg Rd

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash blocking the exit ramp on I-275 at Kellogg Road, emergency crews are responding.
Report of crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township.
Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic

ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic.
Report of a car that struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck

CINCINNATI — Report of a car that has struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck in College Hill. Driver reportedly fled the scene, but the roadway is blocked.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Independence.
Report of crash on the I-275 Westbound ramp to State Route 4

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on the I-275 Westbound ramp to State Route 4. Injury status unknown.
