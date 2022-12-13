Win It! ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ on Digital

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago
“Extra” is giving “The Banshees of Inisherin” on digital to 5 lucky friends!

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is a “tragicomedy” from director-writer Martin McDonagh, the filmmaker behind “In Bruges” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The movie stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as lifelong friends who “find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, bringing alarming consequences for both of them.”

The critically acclaimed film arrives on digital December 13 and on DVD December 20.

Form expires on December 27, 2022.

