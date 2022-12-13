ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXRM

CSPD: Suspect arrested in robbery on Austin Bluffs Pkwy

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested after a robbery at a business on Austin Bluffs Parkway according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). On Sunday, Dec. 18 at around 10:45 p.m. CSPD officers were called to a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway north of Barnes Road. According to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect arrested in northeast Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks threatened a clerk at gunpoint and stole cash from a business late Sunday night. The crime was reported at a store on Austin Bluffs Parkway near Farmingdale Drive. Police were told the suspects walked in just before 11, showed off a gun and demanded money. After getting what they came for, they fled.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Good Samaritan sounds the alarm on Colorado house fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A neighbor sounded the alarm early Monday morning, quickly getting firefighters to a burning home in Highlands Ranch. Firefighters responded to a home near West Highlands Ranch Parkway and Lucent Boulevard just after 5 a.m. “When crews arrived on scene they a heavy fire throughout...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect and a police officer are in the hospital with minor injuries Sunday morning after an incident where a suspect was firing at himself and others, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded around 3 a.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired on the The post Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Family and protesters gather outside El Paso County jail after inmate death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Twenty-four-year-old Savannah Poppell’s family gathered outside the El Paso County jail Sunday looking for answers after her death. The sheriff’s office says that Poppell died last week. A news release announcing her death reads in part, “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Savannah Poppell’s family and friends. The preliminary autopsy report indicates her death was likely due to an upper gastrointestinal bleed from an esophageal tear due to vomiting in the setting of substance withdrawal. The coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology results before establishing the official cause and manner of death.”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Airport Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Road. The location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies find cash & Fentanyl pills, Pueblo man arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man on a federal warrant and recovered thousands of dollars in cash along with Fentanyl pills Friday morning on Dec. 16. At approximately 11:45 a.m., Sheriff’s detectives recognized Richard John Herrera, 41, driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada near Constitution Road and Troy Avenue. Detectives […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. The two others who were shot The post Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man faces charges for attempted murder of peace officer

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is facing various felony charges including the attempted murder of a peace officer following an early morning shooting that left an officer injured on Sunday, Dec. 18. The suspect was taken into custody and will later be booked into the Criminal Justice Center on multiple counts of various felony charges […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Investigation: Convenience store robbery on Shasta Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery after a store employee was held at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store near the corner of Arlington Drive and Shasta Drive. A store employee told officers they were robbed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three people were shot east of downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Circle Boulevard and Airport Road around 4:30 a.m. One victim was dead on scene. The condition of the other two victims was unavailable the last time this article was updated, and no identifying information about the victims has been provided yet.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two years after a woman was found clinging to life at a Colorado Springs motel, her boyfriend was found guilty of murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to 1411 S. Nevada Ave., the Sun Springs Motel, back on Sept. 28, 2020. There they found Elena Alinj with life-threatening injuries. Her boyfriend, Marvin Santiago, was also with her. The very next day, Alinju passed away.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found at motel just south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the death of a man outside a Colorado Springs motel does not appear suspicious. Officers were called to the Nevada Motel off South Nevada and Mill Street just after 8:45 Sunday morning after a man was found lying on the ground unconscious. The officers and medical personnel tried to revive him but couldn’t. The deceased has not been identified at the time of this writing.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Issak Padilla, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a warrant for Assault which includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man on FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 after the Pueblo Police Department was called to a hotel on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo. According to PPD, on Wednesday parole officers saw James Espinoza and Angel Barela enter a hotel on the 4200 block of […]
PUEBLO, CO

