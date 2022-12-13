COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Twenty-four-year-old Savannah Poppell’s family gathered outside the El Paso County jail Sunday looking for answers after her death. The sheriff’s office says that Poppell died last week. A news release announcing her death reads in part, “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Savannah Poppell’s family and friends. The preliminary autopsy report indicates her death was likely due to an upper gastrointestinal bleed from an esophageal tear due to vomiting in the setting of substance withdrawal. The coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology results before establishing the official cause and manner of death.”

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO