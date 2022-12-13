Read full article on original website
CSPD: Suspect arrested in robbery on Austin Bluffs Pkwy
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested after a robbery at a business on Austin Bluffs Parkway according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). On Sunday, Dec. 18 at around 10:45 p.m. CSPD officers were called to a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway north of Barnes Road. According to […]
Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect and a police officer are in the hospital with minor injuries Sunday morning after an incident where a suspect was firing at himself and others, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded around 3 a.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired on the The post Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area appeared first on KRDO.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Airport Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Road. The location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD. […]
Deputies find cash & Fentanyl pills, Pueblo man arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man on a federal warrant and recovered thousands of dollars in cash along with Fentanyl pills Friday morning on Dec. 16. At approximately 11:45 a.m., Sheriff’s detectives recognized Richard John Herrera, 41, driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada near Constitution Road and Troy Avenue. Detectives […]
Man faces charges for attempted murder of peace officer
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is facing various felony charges including the attempted murder of a peace officer following an early morning shooting that left an officer injured on Sunday, Dec. 18. The suspect was taken into custody and will later be booked into the Criminal Justice Center on multiple counts of various felony charges […]
Investigation: Convenience store robbery on Shasta Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery after a store employee was held at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store near the corner of Arlington Drive and Shasta Drive. A store employee told officers they were robbed […]
Dec. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Issak Padilla, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a warrant for Assault which includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. […]
Man on FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 after the Pueblo Police Department was called to a hotel on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo. According to PPD, on Wednesday parole officers saw James Espinoza and Angel Barela enter a hotel on the 4200 block of […]
