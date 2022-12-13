Read full article on original website
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold with light snow this afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow is likely Monday afternoon across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as the busy weather pattern continues. As an area of low-pressure rolls into the area, bringing light snow to southern Minnesota. A second band will roll in near the Canadian border, which will likely spread snow across the northern third of the state.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Frigid week ahead
Plenty to talk about... light snow Monday afternoon gives way to a blast of Arctic air with sub-zero high temperatures mid-week and wind chills of -20 to -30 before another round of snow Wednesday/Thursday with strong winds. Stay tuned to plan holiday travel.
fox9.com
Successful blanket drive for Minnesota nonprofit
The local nonprofit Bridging collected over 2,100 blankets in just two hours during their blanket drive Saturday morning. The collection is the primary source for the nonprofit to secure blankets for those in need. To learn more about the organization, visit https://bridging.org/
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday
WEATHER STORY: A new low from the southwest is already scheduled to bring back clouds and snow chances on Monday so the sunny break some towns got on Sunday was just a brief one. The snow should be light but will be slippery enough that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook and Lake Counties from Monday noon to early Tuesday morning. The cold snap that started Sunday will be here all week long. And, another snow chance strikes Thursday. Some models indicate moderate totals of fluffy snow. Other models show the system missing us. Stay tuned!
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: A look at snow totals
FOX 9's Cody Matz takes a look at snow totals from this week's wintry weather. Finland saw the most, with nearly 30 inches of snow — and more is on the way. Then it's getting cold.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023
Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Light snow and chilly temperatures
(FOX 9) - After several days of snow, light flurries will linger through Saturday morning but should clear out of the metro for the weekend. Several parts of the metro woke up to another light layer of flurries following the heavy wet snow left by the multi-day storm system. The good news is the precipitation should finally move out after the morning hours.
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke wins 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The results are in, and Miss America 2023 is from the Badger State! Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke came out on top in the annual pageant Thursday night, beating out finalists from New York, Texas, West Virginia and Georgia. She is the second Miss Wisconsin in ten years to become Miss America, and the third in history....
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
Downtown St. Paul Walgreen’s will temporarily close due to rodent issue
The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports the downtown St. Paul Walgreens is closing temporarily to deal with a rodent problem. Per Melo: “Walgreens had posted a brief explanation in printed signage on its interior door indicating ‘this Walgreens location will be closing to improve your shopping experience’ without further elaboration.”
Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America as first Indigenous woman to represent the state
MONTVILLE, Connecticut — When Rachel Evangelisto stepped onto the Miss America stage for preliminary night one, she did so in an orange evening gown complete with hand-beaded Dakota florals. Evangelisto, who became the first Indigenous Miss Minnesota in June, wanted to wear a gown that truly represented her as...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunshine and bitterly cold temperatures
(FOX 9) - The sunshine is back after a week of messy weather, but the bitterly cold temperatures will be sticking around. Temperatures across the state dipped below zero Sunday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 degrees to -30 degrees to start. The sky will stay clear, and the wind will be fairly light throughout the day. The high on Sunday will only reach around 8 degrees, but wind chills will remain below zero. That bitter cold is sticking around for the next week.
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
fox9.com
Saturday forecast: Cold and breezy with possible flurries
There will be some lingering flurries Saturday morning, but they should clear out of the Twin Cities metro by the afternoon. The high will be 20 degrees with feels like temps in the single digits.
fox9.com
Weather forecast: Dangerous wind chills ahead
Colder temperatures are sinking into Minnesota this weekend and next week. Daytime highs will be in the teens on Sunday, and high temperatures will be in the single digits beginning Monday. Wind Chills are expected to dip to the 30s and 40s below zero by mid-week.
wwnytv.com
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
