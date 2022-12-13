ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cold with light snow this afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow is likely Monday afternoon across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as the busy weather pattern continues. As an area of low-pressure rolls into the area, bringing light snow to southern Minnesota. A second band will roll in near the Canadian border, which will likely spread snow across the northern third of the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Frigid week ahead

Plenty to talk about... light snow Monday afternoon gives way to a blast of Arctic air with sub-zero high temperatures mid-week and wind chills of -20 to -30 before another round of snow Wednesday/Thursday with strong winds. Stay tuned to plan holiday travel.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Successful blanket drive for Minnesota nonprofit

The local nonprofit Bridging collected over 2,100 blankets in just two hours during their blanket drive Saturday morning. The collection is the primary source for the nonprofit to secure blankets for those in need. To learn more about the organization, visit https://bridging.org/
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday

WEATHER STORY: A new low from the southwest is already scheduled to bring back clouds and snow chances on Monday so the sunny break some towns got on Sunday was just a brief one. The snow should be light but will be slippery enough that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook and Lake Counties from Monday noon to early Tuesday morning. The cold snap that started Sunday will be here all week long. And, another snow chance strikes Thursday. Some models indicate moderate totals of fluffy snow. Other models show the system missing us. Stay tuned!
LAKE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Light snow and chilly temperatures

(FOX 9) - After several days of snow, light flurries will linger through Saturday morning but should clear out of the metro for the weekend. Several parts of the metro woke up to another light layer of flurries following the heavy wet snow left by the multi-day storm system. The good news is the precipitation should finally move out after the morning hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Sunshine and bitterly cold temperatures

(FOX 9) - The sunshine is back after a week of messy weather, but the bitterly cold temperatures will be sticking around. Temperatures across the state dipped below zero Sunday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 degrees to -30 degrees to start. The sky will stay clear, and the wind will be fairly light throughout the day. The high on Sunday will only reach around 8 degrees, but wind chills will remain below zero. That bitter cold is sticking around for the next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
fox9.com

Weather forecast: Dangerous wind chills ahead

Colder temperatures are sinking into Minnesota this weekend and next week. Daytime highs will be in the teens on Sunday, and high temperatures will be in the single digits beginning Monday. Wind Chills are expected to dip to the 30s and 40s below zero by mid-week.
MINNESOTA STATE
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

