This hurricane-proof home for sale in Florida resembles the ‘Death Star.’ Take a look
A property that has a home with a special shape — and a unique purpose — has landed on the real estate market in Pensacola, Florida, for $1.5 million.
The residence, which is seaside, has an arresting dome-shaped structure was built with “resistant steel-reinforced concrete,” the listing on Realtor.com says. It also looks a little bit like the Death Star from the “Star Wars” franchise.
And the inside is charming with high ceilings, views and a balcony.
According to Realtor, the 2,700-square-foot house was built by the owners , who wanted a safe-space while living in the hurricane-riddled state, even when they weren’t there to protect the property.
“They weren’t always in Pensacola,” listing agent Bill Dyess told Realtor. “They wanted to build something that they could leave and not have to worry about during hurricane season.”
Pensacola, which is in northwest Florida, is considered one of the most hurricane-prone areas in the Sunshine State.
The three-bedroom, 2.5-plus-bathroom dome was built on two lots, one of which is open and could be a blank canvas for an additional structure on — like a “new guest home or cottage,” the listing mentions.
And the seaside views are like no other.
“ The well elevated property is 290’ deep with 130’ of protected shoreline,” the listing describes. “The shoreline features a sandy beach that gives way to deeper water providing for an expansive dock basin capable of safely mooring multiple boats and even a larger yacht.”
The residence even has a “Waterfront RV Pad in place for a large 48’ Motor-coach that has water, sewer and a 100amp electrical connection,” the listing mentions.
The listing is held by Avast Realty, LLC.
Pensacola is about 195 miles west of Tallahassee.
