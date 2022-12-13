ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

This hurricane-proof home for sale in Florida resembles the ‘Death Star.’ Take a look

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3CFd_0jhUndIn00

A property that has a home with a special shape — and a unique purpose — has landed on the real estate market in Pensacola, Florida, for $1.5 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhzKI_0jhUndIn00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

The residence, which is seaside, has an arresting dome-shaped structure was built with “resistant steel-reinforced concrete,” the listing on Realtor.com says. It also looks a little bit like the Death Star from the “Star Wars” franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhJ1D_0jhUndIn00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

And the inside is charming with high ceilings, views and a balcony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0EPn_0jhUndIn00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

According to Realtor, the 2,700-square-foot house was built by the owners , who wanted a safe-space while living in the hurricane-riddled state, even when they weren’t there to protect the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIrPA_0jhUndIn00
Overlooking downstairs Screen grab from Realtor

“They weren’t always in Pensacola,” listing agent Bill Dyess told Realtor. “They wanted to build something that they could leave and not have to worry about during hurricane season.”

Pensacola, which is in northwest Florida, is considered one of the most hurricane-prone areas in the Sunshine State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NY8nm_0jhUndIn00
Second level Screen grab from Realtor

The three-bedroom, 2.5-plus-bathroom dome was built on two lots, one of which is open and could be a blank canvas for an additional structure on — like a “new guest home or cottage,” the listing mentions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzVLg_0jhUndIn00
View of the water Screen grab from Realtor

And the seaside views are like no other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVxiJ_0jhUndIn00
Second level Screen grab from Realtor

“ The well elevated property is 290’ deep with 130’ of protected shoreline,” the listing describes. “The shoreline features a sandy beach that gives way to deeper water providing for an expansive dock basin capable of safely mooring multiple boats and even a larger yacht.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AusV_0jhUndIn00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

The residence even has a “Waterfront RV Pad in place for a large 48’ Motor-coach that has water, sewer and a 100amp electrical connection,” the listing mentions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELGfo_0jhUndIn00
Bathroom door Screen grab from Realtor

The listing is held by Avast Realty, LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUxRy_0jhUndIn00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

Pensacola is about 195 miles west of Tallahassee.

Home for sale in California needs love — but watch out for what’s in the living room

Mansion of legendary singer John Prine hits the Tennessee market for $5M. Take a look

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy