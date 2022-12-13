Read full article on original website
Mass. Teens Will Soon Be Required to Learn the ‘Blunt Truth' About Marijuana & Driving
Starting in the new year, teens who want to get their driver’s license in Massachusetts will have to take a course about the dangers of driving high. The Bay State will be the first recreational-use cannabis state in the nation to adopt, “Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving,” a AAA curriculum that educates teens on the risks of cannabis-impaired driving.
New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity
Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 8:30 a.m., just over 1,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
FIRST ALERT: Snow, Rain to Create Messy Evening Commute, Persist Overnight
As Friday’s storm center intensifies and moves up the Eastern Seaboard en route to a passage over southeastern Massachusetts overnight Friday night, a conveyer belt of moisture continues to feed off the Atlantic. Encountering air that was marginally cold for snow, an easterly wind gusting to over 50 mph...
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
Stabbing Leads to Woman's Arrest, Intense Search for Her 2-Year-Old Child in Freetown, Mass.
There was an intense search late Friday night for a missing 2-year-old in Freetown, Massachusetts, whose mother had allegedly stabbed someone and then fled with the toddler. Freetown police say a resident called around 8:22 p.m. to report that a neighbor was at their door covered in blood. Responding officers learned the 61-year-old had been stabbed in the face.
