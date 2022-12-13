Read full article on original website
NEWS KVNF Regional Newscast: December 15, 2022
The race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch was the most expensive 2022 Colorado congressional contest per vote cast, reports the Colorado Sun. Boebert spent nearly $43 per vote, while Frisch spent $32. State Rep. Marc Catlin, Republican from Montrose, has been appointed to the Capital Development Committee, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Sentencing for a former Montrose mortician and her mother will take place on January 3rd, despite two attempts to delay the procedure, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Megan Hess and Shirley Koch were convicted of mail fraud in a scheme involving human remains. Protesters across the country demanding that US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack revoke permits for the Uinta Basin Railway—an 88-mile railroad that would connect oil fields in Utah to existing rail lines. New forecasts for the Colorado River paint a grim picture. Climate change and steady demand are shrinking the water supply for 40 million people.
Oregon's governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who has commuted the sentences of all 17 people on death row in the state. The move has sparked strong pushback from Republicans.
Local Motion: A Celebration of Western Colorado Musicians
Western Colorado is fortunate to be surrounded by a variety of talented musicians. Today on the show we highlight some of those local voices both in conversation and song. Tune in to hear Bracken Creek, David Starr, Hillery McCalister, Bill O'Brien, Ben Bentele and Mama Lingua. The first time Taya...
