The race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch was the most expensive 2022 Colorado congressional contest per vote cast, reports the Colorado Sun. Boebert spent nearly $43 per vote, while Frisch spent $32. State Rep. Marc Catlin, Republican from Montrose, has been appointed to the Capital Development Committee, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Sentencing for a former Montrose mortician and her mother will take place on January 3rd, despite two attempts to delay the procedure, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Megan Hess and Shirley Koch were convicted of mail fraud in a scheme involving human remains. Protesters across the country demanding that US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack revoke permits for the Uinta Basin Railway—an 88-mile railroad that would connect oil fields in Utah to existing rail lines. New forecasts for the Colorado River paint a grim picture. Climate change and steady demand are shrinking the water supply for 40 million people.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO