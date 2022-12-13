ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Miniskirt With Fuzzy Trench Coat & Latex Thigh-High Boots for ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

By Ashley Rushford
 5 days ago
Ashanti put a preppy spin on winter style while appearing on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in New York City on Dec. 13. The Grammy Award-winning singer looked stunning for the occasion.

To combat the chilly east coast temperatures, the “Rock With U” musician donned a caramel-colored trench coat that was accented with dramatic fuzzy details around the neck and on the cuffs. Underneath, Ashanti wore a brown plaid two-piece set. Her ensemble consisted of a long-sleeve cropped cardigan sweater, a coordinating miniskirt and a white turtleneck.

Sticking to her edgy style aesthetic, the “Coach Carter” actress accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, diamond midi rings and futuristic mirrored shades. Ashanti parted her hair on the side and styled it straight. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Only U” artist completed her look with a pair of cognac thigh-high boots. The shiny silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Ashanti has an incomparable fashion catalog that includes mink coats, leather corsets, monochromatic moments, sparkly sequins and daring cutout dresses. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks on the red carpet, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy aesthetic. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive consisting of a range of thigh-high boot styles, classic Air Jordan 1s, strappy statement heels and sky-high platform sandals.

PHOTOS: See how more stars style thigh-high boots in the gallery.

