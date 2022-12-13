ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Ashley Park Soars on Top of the Empire State Building in Christian Louboutin Platform Boots

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlX0p_0jhUmHBY00

Ashley Park was sky-high — both literally and figuratively — at the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday while promoting “Emily in Paris” season 3. The romance show, which stars Park, Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21.

While on the building’s rooftop with the “Emily in Paris” cast, Park merged edgy and chic aesthetics with a sparkly twist. The Tony Award-nominated actress ‘ ensemble featured a white collared blouse beneath a black leather GCDS corset top. The zip-up piece was paired with a set of blue high-waisted jeans, bringing the set a casually chic finish. Completing Park’s ensemble was a crystal-covered blazer and tasseled clutch, as well as large sunglasses and a serpentine diamond Bulgari cuff bracelet.

For footwear, the “Girls 5Eva” star’s shoes hailed from none other than Christian Louboutin. Her set of the French designer’s platform boots featured rounded black leather uppers, complete with thick platform soles and 4-inch block heels. The set was finished with an edge from dark studded trim, adding a punky finish to the height-boosting set.

This isn’t Park’s only sharp fashion moment in recent weeks, however. During the world premiere of the third “Emily in Paris” season in Paris, the actress sparkled in a gold sequined Valentino gown and gleaming serpentine Bulgari jewelry.

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach . Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Park’s also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 premiere in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Zendaya Gets Sharp in Padlocked Skirt & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ Reunion With Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer & Sydney Sweeney

Zendaya brought her own sleek take to timeless fashion this weekend while promoting HBO’s “Euphoria” at its FYC event in Los Angeles. The “Euphoria” star reunited with castmates Hunter Schaefer, Stacey Wilson Hunt, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at Paramount Theatre on the Sunday occasion, wearing a fall 2021 Schiaparelli ensemble styled by Law Roach. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her outfit featured a black and white gingham-printed midi skirt, cinched on its right waistline with a molded gold padlock. The piece was paired with a black short-sleeved polo, tucked into the skirt and gleaming from pearly upper buttons. Small diamond stud earrings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland had all eyes on her as she attended the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” held at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama officially hits theaters on Dec. 23 and stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie. Rowland brought her fashion A-game to the event. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was a show-stopper as she arrived in an eye-catching red gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2021 couture collection. The top of the gown was composed of intricate dramatic ruffles with a high neck and large cutouts on the bodice,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Soars in Clear Platforms and Flowing Gown at Final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ Concert

Mariah Carey spread holiday cheer in New York City this week while performing her final “Merry Christmas to All” concert in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, performing hit songs including, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she wore a dramatic white gown with a sleeveless silhouette, complete with a column base and an exaggerated skirt, al covered in glistening sequins and crystals. A set of sparkling diamond statement earrings, as well as a sparkling white butterfly-embellished tiara, finished her outfit. When it came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ashley Park Goes Rebel-Chic in 6-Inch Block Heels & Wild Versace Dress at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere

Ashley Park made a bright splash on the red carpet of “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere last night. The NYC premiere was held at the French Consulate and several of her costars, like Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and more joined Park at the event. The new season hits Netflix on Dec. 21. The Broadway actress hit the event styled in a bright purple look to the premiere. Her ankle-length dress featured a corset top with delicate purple and black embroidery with a black criss-cross neckline. The skirt was covered in a purple and black pattern, similar to a tiger print....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Latto Channels Mrs. Claus in Sparkling Red Minidress & 6-Inch Platform Boots for ‘Christmas in Clayco’

Latto looked festive as she arrived for her “Christmas in Clayco” at Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center in Jonesboro, Ga. on Dec. 18. The “Big Energy” singer channeled Mrs. Claus with a sparkling red off-the-shoulder minidress that featured white fur lining around the neckline, cuffs, and at the bottom of the voluminous skirt. A black leather belt accentuated her waist with a red gemstone embellishment sitting at the center. Latto kept the attention on the Mrs. Claus-inspired dress with a pair of red gloves and diamond studs. Latto kept her blond hair in a curled updo complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured winged eyeliner...
JONESBORO, GA
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Celebrates His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win in Purple Jersey and Pastel Sneakers

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her husband’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Saturday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Roccuzzo embraced Messi, alongside their three sons, in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of light blue distressed jeans. Purple drop earrings also completed her outfit with another thematic show of support. A thin gold bracelet also finished the model’s outfit for the occasion. Roccuzzo completed...
Footwear News

Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Middleton Dons Chic Winter Coat & Suede Booties at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Carole Middleton buttoned up to join her daughters Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, at the “Together at Christmas” carol service last night. The event, held at Westminster Abbey in London, is a holiday special attended by royal family members including her son-in-law Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. Carole arrived at the event alongside her husband Michael Middleton and Pippa. Carole was dressed in a deep blue coat from Hobbs with buttons running down the front. It’s likely that the colorful outerwear was layered overtop a formal dress. Carole carried a matching leather rectangular clutch and...
Footwear News

Anna Kendrick Gives Sparkling Blue Dress Sharp Finish With Sleek Pointed-Toe Pumps

Anna Kendrick made a sparkling style statement in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the award-winning actress uploaded a photo on the social media site posing for a mirror selfie in a glittering garment. “And is it wrong to love yourself in a VERY shiny jewel tone???? Is it allowed????” Kendrick wrote under the photo. The “Pitch Perfect” star wore Markarian’s Acacia metallic blue tie-strap corset dress. The piece featured a round neckline, scoop backline and corset bodice. The dress also included a black waist trim with matching fastening shoulder straps and streamlined accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Footwear News

French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Goes Casual-Chic in Flannel Jacket & Suede Boots at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution

Natalia Bryant pulled out casual staples for Baby2Baby’s holiday toy distribution held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. The model joined her mother Vanessa Bryant at the event as well as Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey, Jenna Dewan and Kelly Rowland. Presented by Frame and Nordstrom, the nonprofit organization works to help children living in poverty with all the basic necessities. Natalia looked cozy and chic for the occasion, sporting a black and white flannel shacket. The eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant completed her look with a simple cream top and high-waist denim jeans. Sticking to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday after new data released today showed that retail sales slowed in November. The declines also came one day after the Federal Reserve rose interest rates to a 15-year high. As of the closing bell on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25%, to 33,202.74 — in its worst day since September. The S&P 500 dropped 2.49% to 3,895.82 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.23% to 10,810.53. Footwear companies also felt the pain on Thursday. Adidas was down 4.17% at the closing bell, while Shoe Carnival fell 9.13% and Nike dipped 2.64%. Amazon also...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
Footwear News

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Cozies Up in Fair Isle Sweater Ahead of ‘Together at Christmas’ Special

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was cozily dressed ahead of her “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. As seen on Twitter, the princess wore a cream Fair Isle sweater in a promotional video while decorating an ornament-strung Christmas tree. Her turtleneck knitwear featured a geometric dark red, gray and black pattern with ribbed trim, accented by gold buttoned cuffs. A set of sparkling circular drop earrings furnished her outfit, layered over a set of black trousers. Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mixjI8d5TD — The Prince and Princess...
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Goes Goth in Alexandre Vauthier With Ruched Boots at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Paris Premiere

Janelle Monáe brought gothic style to the French premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at La Cinematheque in Paris on Dec. 15. The actress plays Helen Brand in the new mystery film that was released in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23. Monáe wore a black long-sleeve turtleneck top which she paired with a matching velvet high-waisted slit skirt. Both pieces were from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 couture collection, which was inspired by the ’80s and the gothic scene.  To accessorize, Monáe opted for an assortment of silver-toned rings and dangle earrings. The “I Like...
Footwear News

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Gets Festive in Maroon Dress & Pumps for ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was festively dressed for her “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. While arriving at Westminster Abbey for the occasion, the princess wore a chic maroon coat dress with a wrapped silhouette, long sleeves and a calf-length hem. The piece was paired with a matching glossy reptilian textured clutch, as well as sparkling vertical ruby and diamond drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped into her go-to silhouette for public appearances: pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured maroon uppers crafted from soft suede, which included triangular...
Footwear News

Princess Charlotte Matches With Mom Kate Middleton in Trench Coat Dress & Shiny Ballet Flats at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Princess Charlotte matched her mother Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales while attending the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey is a holiday special that the royal family members take part in, including her father Prince William and brother Prince George as well as, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. For the festive occasion, Charlotte coordinated her ensemble with Middleton’s. The 7-year-old royal arrived at the affair in a burgundy trench coat dress. The piece featured a velvet-layered collar, side slant pockets, streamlined buttons at the center and a slight flare...
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Updates Military Style in Combat Boots & Bomber Jacket for ‘Together Again World Tour’ Ticket Giveaway on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to spread some holiday cheer on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. The pop icon joined Jimmy Fallon onstage to help with the holiday gift giveaway. Jackson invited two fans onstage to dance with her and Fallon and later gave the entire audience tickets to her “Together Again World Tour” at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While appearing on the late-night talk show, Jackson served a monochromatic moment, adding two military-inspired pieces to her look. The “When I Think Of You” singer wore a full all-black ensemble. Jackson’s outfit consisted of a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Meets Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Black Coat & Boots to Advocate for Justice for All Act With Daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie visited Capitol Hill in Washington this week. Accompanied by her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the actress met lawmakers to advocate for the passage of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022 — the legislation aims to protect crime victims by giving them access to criminal reports and evidence. Jolie posted about her experience on Instagram today, sharing an image of her in an all-black ensemble beside her daughter. Her look was comprised of a black dress, which she covered up with a black trench coat, keeping it neutral. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie) As...
WASHINGTON STATE
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Countess of Wessex Sophie Masters Winter Layering in Wool Coat & Stiletto Boots at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the royal family at the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey in London, is a holiday special hosted by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and attended by royal members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. For the occasion, Sophie layered up in a cream-colored Reiss turtleneck midi dress, which she cinched with a camel brown colored belt and paired with a matching Max Mara floor-length wool coat. The countess accessorized with a pair of pearl dangle earrings and a silver-toned ring....
Footwear News

Footwear News

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy