Nolensville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Best Christmas lights in Clarksville: Here’s your map for a tour of holiday displays

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend to drive around town enjoying the best Christmas lights, and we have a map for that!. Each year, Clarksville Now presents Christmas in Clarksville, an interactive map showing addresses and photos of the best light displays around town, along with notes on tuning in when there’s music to go with them.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Last Minute Toy Store now open

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday.
COLUMBIA, TN
yourwilliamson.com

YOUR Charitable Self: Local Charities to Donate to this Holiday Season

As the holiday season comes around this year, we all need to remember the reason for the season. Giving back has always been the cornerstone of the Williamson County community. YOUR Williamson has put together a list of local nonprofits that aid our community, not only during this time of year but year-round. So, as we celebrate the season of giving, consider donating time, resources or support to one or more of these incredible organizations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Christmas Fun For Age 60+ At St. Clair Senior Center

(MURFREESBORO) There are plenty of fun activities going on seven days a week at the St. Clair Street Senior Center. One of those was a gingerbread house making contest...and WGNS News was there . . . Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has been helping seniors live an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia

Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
COLUMBIA, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
NASHVILLE, TN

