We have one nice day to prepare for much colder weather that will be headed to the Big Country for later this week. Make your preparations now for a late week cold snap that arrives Thursday. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 32 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO