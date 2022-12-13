Read full article on original website
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
Do Your Last Minute Christmas Shopping At These 17 Downtown Abilene Stores
The clock is ticking and time is running out. These are the final days to get that last-minute Christmas shopping done. If you're anything like me, you want to find that absolute perfect gift, and there are plenty of options to do so nowadays. Sure, you could go online and...
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
Cisco collectors show off remnants of the towns infamous ‘Red Christmas’ on 95th anniversary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many Texas towns often dream of a white Christmas, but for Eastland County residents, this time of year can bring to mind a Christmas years in the past that was red. The year Santa came to town without presents and left after taking money from the bank and a few lives […]
Commercial fire in Abilene causes an estimated $40,000 in damages
ABILENE, Texas — A fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages to a commercial place of assembly early Sunday morning, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, FD crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Forrest Avenue. The first crew...
DCOA helps unnamed business, could offer 171 job openings in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is in the works of helping an existing business to expand, but have not released the name of the company yet. The DCOA are in the process of contract negotiations with this company. Once the plan is brought to approval by Abilene City Council, it […]
Abilene area forecast: Monday December 19th
We have one nice day to prepare for much colder weather that will be headed to the Big Country for later this week. Make your preparations now for a late week cold snap that arrives Thursday. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 32 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
HEADS UP: Abilene police not affiliated with letter asking for donations
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has released a statement that said it is not affiliated with an organization that has sent letters to citizens. APD found these letters came from a group called the ‘National Police Association Inc.’ which is a non-profit based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has an office in Stafford […]
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
15 Interesting Things I Bet You Didn’t Know About Christmas
As I was out and about over the weekend, Abilene certainly had a hustle and bustle to it. Everyone is making last-minute preparations for Christmas. The meals and activities are being planned, and it's shaping up to be a great time. But, how much about the holiday do you really know?
Eastland Oil Co. celebrates 100 years
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Members of the Donnelly family and their Eastland Oil Co. have ridden the economic roller coaster of oil booms and busts, with the Great Depression and the COVID-19 pandemic thrown in for good measure. And now they get to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its incorporation.
Noticing more trash in Abilene? Abilene’s Solid Waste Services explains why
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Abilenians have noticed a lot of trash throughout the Key City, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC or post about this topic on their social media. One Facebook post about it gained a lot of attention, with many people agreeing that the trash problem has gotten out of hand. KTAB/KRBC reached out […]
5.4-magnitude earthquake north of Midland felt in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — People in Abilene felt an earthquake that originated north of Midland on Friday evening. The U.S. Geological Society reports a 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred about 12 miles north of Midland at 5:35 p.m. Another earthquake, measured at a 3.6-magnitude, was recorded at 5:38 p.m. just about a...
This Christmas Give the Gift of Meats From Right Here In Abilene
Have you decided what you're doing for Christmas dinner this year? Well, If you're like me I'm already trying to pick what I'll be serving (mainly the meats) to my family and our guests that come to the little church on the hill where I'll be serving Christmas dinner. I...
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Vehicle hits pedestrian, plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that […]
West Texas Weekend events, Dec. 16-18
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
City of Abilene Taking Bids for Huge Development Plan at Lake Fort Phantom
The City of Abilene is currently taking bids for a potentially huge plan that would affect the face of Fort Phantom Lake. Dubbed the Lake Fort Phantom Recreational Development and Parks Master Plan, it includes improvements to the lake and new boat docks, a camping area, a fishing pier, a restaurant, and more.
