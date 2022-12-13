ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Monday December 19th

We have one nice day to prepare for much colder weather that will be headed to the Big Country for later this week. Make your preparations now for a late week cold snap that arrives Thursday. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 32 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Eastland Oil Co. celebrates 100 years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Members of the Donnelly family and their Eastland Oil Co. have ridden the economic roller coaster of oil booms and busts, with the Great Depression and the COVID-19 pandemic thrown in for good measure. And now they get to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its incorporation.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
5.4-magnitude earthquake north of Midland felt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — People in Abilene felt an earthquake that originated north of Midland on Friday evening. The U.S. Geological Society reports a 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred about 12 miles north of Midland at 5:35 p.m. Another earthquake, measured at a 3.6-magnitude, was recorded at 5:38 p.m. just about a...
ABILENE, TX
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
ABILENE, TX
West Texas Weekend events, Dec. 16-18

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, TX
