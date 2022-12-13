ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
cumberland.edu

Cumberland University Board of Trust Elects John McDearman

John McDearman, Wilson Bank & Trust’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, was elected to the Cumberland University Board of Trust at their fall meeting on December 2. During McDearman’s 24-year career at the $4.1 billion community bank, he has held various leadership positions including loan officer,...
LEBANON, TN
yourwilliamson.com

YOUR Charitable Self: Local Charities to Donate to this Holiday Season

As the holiday season comes around this year, we all need to remember the reason for the season. Giving back has always been the cornerstone of the Williamson County community. YOUR Williamson has put together a list of local nonprofits that aid our community, not only during this time of year but year-round. So, as we celebrate the season of giving, consider donating time, resources or support to one or more of these incredible organizations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ

Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

DARRELL WALTRIP SUBARU SHARES THE LOVE OF ANIMALS

Dealership to make Donation for Every Vehicle Sold or Leased. Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) has again been selected as a “hometown charity” to receive support as part Darrell Waltrip Subaru’s annual Share the Love Event. Customers who purchase or lease a new vehicle through January 3 can choose FOWCAC to receive a donation of up to $275.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee

Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman waits months for permanent license plate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates has a warning for you before buying your next car. Be sure to do some research on the dealership and find out how quickly it is getting drivers their permanent license plates. One woman was waiting months for her, and it turns out that...
DICKSON, TN

