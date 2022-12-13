Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
cumberland.edu
Cumberland University Board of Trust Elects John McDearman
John McDearman, Wilson Bank & Trust’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, was elected to the Cumberland University Board of Trust at their fall meeting on December 2. During McDearman’s 24-year career at the $4.1 billion community bank, he has held various leadership positions including loan officer,...
WSMV
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in downtown Nashville has foundation issues and shouldn’t be in operation according to a letter from a structural engineer who inspected it. The crane is a reason for concern for those who live near it. WSMV4 shared concerns of people on Wednesday...
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
Batman Building: The history of Nashville’s most iconic structure
Home of the Tennessee headquarters for AT&T, the building, known also as the Bat Building or the Bat Tower, has been the iconic piece of the Nashville skyline for 30 years.
yourwilliamson.com
YOUR Charitable Self: Local Charities to Donate to this Holiday Season
As the holiday season comes around this year, we all need to remember the reason for the season. Giving back has always been the cornerstone of the Williamson County community. YOUR Williamson has put together a list of local nonprofits that aid our community, not only during this time of year but year-round. So, as we celebrate the season of giving, consider donating time, resources or support to one or more of these incredible organizations.
Concerns mount over walkability of bridge design leading to future Nashville Yards development
Nashville Yards is set to be complete by late 2024, but some worry a bridge that leads directly to it and downtown isn't pedestrian friendly.
clarksvillenow.com
IDB in talks with ‘destination’ national retailer that could bring 300 more jobs to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Board (IDB) is in talks with a national retailer looking to plant a flag in Clarksville. As parties continue negotiations, plans are taking shape for what could be a regional shopping destination. Amazon is also coming along, in addition to...
wgnsradio.com
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
WSMV
Unpaid Clarksville urgent care employees reveal executive’s alleged fraudulent past
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered troubling information about an executive for an urgent care company that hasn’t paid employees in two months. Employees at the clinic in Clarksville uncovered why a government agency sued the executive for millions of dollars. At Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, patients...
New industrial park coming to Murfreesboro
The 1.4 million square foot industry park will be located off Sulphur Springs Road near I-840.
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
mainstreetmaury.com
EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ
Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
franklinis.com
DARRELL WALTRIP SUBARU SHARES THE LOVE OF ANIMALS
Dealership to make Donation for Every Vehicle Sold or Leased. Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) has again been selected as a “hometown charity” to receive support as part Darrell Waltrip Subaru’s annual Share the Love Event. Customers who purchase or lease a new vehicle through January 3 can choose FOWCAC to receive a donation of up to $275.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee
Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
WSMV
Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
wgnsradio.com
Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
WSMV
Woman waits months for permanent license plate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates has a warning for you before buying your next car. Be sure to do some research on the dealership and find out how quickly it is getting drivers their permanent license plates. One woman was waiting months for her, and it turns out that...
