Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
Did You Know These 15 Fantastic Restaurants Are in Downtown Abilene
The argument begins with a simple question, it is "what do you want to eat?" Why is it that every time we decide to go out to eat, it goes from a simple question to a small heated argument on where to go eat? Today, I have an answer and at the same time, you'll be supporting local businesses in Abilene.
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
This Christmas Give the Gift of Meats From Right Here In Abilene
Have you decided what you're doing for Christmas dinner this year? Well, If you're like me I'm already trying to pick what I'll be serving (mainly the meats) to my family and our guests that come to the little church on the hill where I'll be serving Christmas dinner. I...
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Vehicle hits pedestrian, plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
City of Abilene Taking Bids for Huge Development Plan at Lake Fort Phantom
The City of Abilene is currently taking bids for a potentially huge plan that would affect the face of Fort Phantom Lake. Dubbed the Lake Fort Phantom Recreational Development and Parks Master Plan, it includes improvements to the lake and new boat docks, a camping area, a fishing pier, a restaurant, and more.
How Abilene’s NCCIL First Began Then Became the Storybook Capitol
I am a huge fan of the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) here in Abilene. As I was growing up I learned very quickly that if I was going to do good in school I had to learn how to be a better reader. My second-grade teacher was instrumental in helping me find the kinds of books that kept my interest and improved my reading skills.
PLEASE HELP: This veteran has no family to attend his burial in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene. U.S. Air Force Veteran Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Steven Liszkai will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16. TSgt has no known next-of-kin, so the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene couple comes out of retirement with Bear’s Bake Shop, uses business to help grieve after losing son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bear’s Bake Shop is a gem that is truly hidden, because you will not find it in a typical brick and mortar location. The owners make homemade goodies, and what better place to do that than from your own home? The smell of your grandparent’s homemade baking is almost everyone’s favorite, […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured after getting struck by truck in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after getting struck by a truck in Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Treadaway Blvd near the intersection of Industrial Blvd around 2:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of the truck was headed north when he turned onto Industrial […]
ktxs.com
Local man arrested, accused of assaulting pregnant person at Abilene apartment complex
ABILENE, Texas — A local man has been arrested for assaulting a pregnant person. According to an arrest report, police responded to a northside apartment complex Tuesday in the 2900 Block of Old Anson Road to assist the Taylor County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they saw a vehicle pull...
This New Year’s Eve Ring Out The Old at the Paramount Theatre
This New Year's Eve, make it extra special and make it a date night with your special someone at the Paramount Theater. On Saturday, December 31, at 7:30 PM the Paramount Theatre proudly presents Universal Pictures New Year’s Eve Film titled ”Love Actually.”. I will tell you why...
Crime Reports: Shooting reported in downtown Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Santos Street – Criminal MischiefA criminal mischief report was taken in […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police asking public's help to identify man accused of stealing items from store
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify a man that has been accused of stealing items from a store. According to a social media post, a man was captured on surveillance video Sunday stealing items from a tool store in the 3200 Block of South Clack Street.
