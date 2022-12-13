ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

How Abilene’s NCCIL First Began Then Became the Storybook Capitol

I am a huge fan of the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) here in Abilene. As I was growing up I learned very quickly that if I was going to do good in school I had to learn how to be a better reader. My second-grade teacher was instrumental in helping me find the kinds of books that kept my interest and improved my reading skills.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hidden Gems: Abilene couple comes out of retirement with Bear’s Bake Shop, uses business to help grieve after losing son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bear’s Bake Shop is a gem that is truly hidden, because you will not find it in a typical brick and mortar location. The owners make homemade goodies, and what better place to do that than from your own home? The smell of your grandparent’s homemade baking is almost everyone’s favorite, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Shooting reported in downtown Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Santos Street – Criminal MischiefA criminal mischief report was taken in […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
