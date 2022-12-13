Read full article on original website
CDC recommends masking in 10 NY counties
NEW YORK - The CDC is recommending that people in ten counties across the New York metropolitan area wear masks when in public indoors or while riding public transportation. Most of New York City's suburbs, along with the city itself are currently rated in the "high" tier on the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level data tracker. "High" means that health officials recommend wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public, and if you are at high risk of getting very sick, to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County.
Report: CDC recommends masks in public spaces in New York City due to COVID-19; 10 counties on the list
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is joining the city Health Department in recommending that residents of Staten Island and the rest of New York City wear masks in indoor public spaces due to an uptick in COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses during the holiday season, according to media reports.
Strep A added to list of respiratory infections on the rise
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Just in time for the holidays, hospitals and doctors are seeing an influx of patients with four nasty illnesses: COVID-19, flu, RSV and strep A. It all comes as worries grow about a shortage of medicines used to treat some of those sicknesses.What was already a nasty flu season, might just be getting started. In Jersey City, Hudson Catholic Regional High School had to close Friday because there were too many employees out sick with the flu, according to a letter to parents. Seems like everybody is either sick or caring for someone who is. "Cough, congestion, runny nose, sore...
DON’T Do This After Getting a COVID-19 Booster Shot
The holiday season is the time to get together with loved ones! With many people are going to be traveling for the holidays, folks are looking to get boosted for the flu and for COVID-19. Last night I went to the CVS across from Adams Fairacre Farms in Poughkeepsie to...
Northern Fairfield County Association of Realtors Delivers Paddington Gifts to Children in Local Shelters
PaddingtonTM plush bears were “raised” to help local families remain in their homes. Approximately 3,000 people across CT are homeless on any given night and 1 in 5 of those are children under 18. PaddingtonTM bears were “raised” as part of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness 7th annual be homeful for the holidays campaign.
Heroic Yorktown, NY School Employees Amazingly Save Man’s Life
Thankfully everyone was in the right time and place for this incredible story. You never know when something frightening is going to happen, but thankfully there are people in this world who don't hesitate, step right in and help the best they can. A scary incident recently happened at one Hudson Valley school, but the staff were able to help and miraculously save a man's life.
New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead on December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national...
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126
These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.
Mayor hopes new PBA contract will stop other departments from ‘poaching’ cops
NEWBURGH – The just-approved contract between the City of Newburgh and its police officers will place their salaries on par with those of other police departments in the Hudson Valley, Mayor Torrance Harvey says. He has been vocal about the lower salaries in Newburgh resulting in other departments “poaching”...
Tractor-trailer smashes into sign support structure on I-84 in Orange County
A tractor-trailer crash on I-84 is causing serious traffic problems in Orange County this morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 21.6 in Wallkill. Officials say the truck slammed into a sign support structure, and the truck suffered major damage to the cab...
‘Tripledemic’ of illnesses is forcing new school mask mandates
Schools leaders are taking fresh precautions to prevent a “tripledemic” of COVID, flu and RSV from exploding when students and staff return from holiday gatherings. The biggest new mandate is in The School District of Philadelphia, which will require students to wear masks for 10 days after returning from winter break on Jan. 3, according to published reports. “Many of us will be involved in quite a few social gatherings over the next few weeks,” Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. said at a news conference, according to Fox News.
The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County
One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
17,000 NYC Nurses Poised to Strike as Tridemic Rages
Nurses at New York City's private hospitals are quietly preparing to potentially go on strike soon, a move that could turn the current tridemic into a full-blown crisis. The New York State Nurses Association tells News 4 that ballot boxes have been deployed at hospitals across the city for members to vote on a strike authorization ahead of their contracts expiring Dec. 31.
What to do if you catch RSV, flu and COVID-19 — back to back to back
People wear masks in Grand Central Terminal on Dec. 12, 2022 after New York City health officials issue an advisory about COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases. New York City health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan offers advice for facing and treating the tripledemic. [ more › ]
First responders prepare for storm’s impact in Orange County
Orange County is preparing its emergency response for the first significant storm of the season. “We are expecting higher snow amounts north and west of 84,” said Brendan Casey, Orange County commissioner of emergency services. “For the county, anywhere between 3 and 8 inches.”. Casey says rescuers and...
Fairfield University Announces Leadership Gift to Support Fairfield Bellarmine
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University announces a leadership gift of $1 million from alumnus Kevin Conlisk ’66 and his wife, Mary Beth, for its new Fairfield Bellarmine program. Conlisk served on the University’s Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2016, and is the former principal and CFO of Alinabal Holdings, a global company with operations in Milford and Kensington, Conn. The gift will benefit the ongoing development of the initiative, which includes renovation plans at Bellarmine Campus, located on the property of the former St. Ambrose parish in Bridgeport, Conn.
