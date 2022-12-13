PARAMUS, N.J. -- Just in time for the holidays, hospitals and doctors are seeing an influx of patients with four nasty illnesses: COVID-19, flu, RSV and strep A. It all comes as worries grow about a shortage of medicines used to treat some of those sicknesses.What was already a nasty flu season, might just be getting started. In Jersey City, Hudson Catholic Regional High School had to close Friday because there were too many employees out sick with the flu, according to a letter to parents. Seems like everybody is either sick or caring for someone who is. "Cough, congestion, runny nose, sore...

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO