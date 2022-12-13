Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Mountain Lion P-22, the ‘Hollywood Cat,' is Euthanized at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced. "This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said Saturday morning, fighting back...
NBC San Diego
The Back-Breaking Work to Remove Plants that Don't Belong at El Capitan Reservoir
One by one, the bundles of dead reeds were piled onto the boat. Volunteers from around San Diego County spent months chopping down the reeds, tying them up, and carrying them downhill at the El Capitan Reservoir. “We’re out here trying to take care of some invasive species and haul...
NBC San Diego
Video of Woman Attacked By Homeless Man Underlines Downtown San Diego Safety
Royal India has been serving hungry diners in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter for almost two decades. But an increase in homelessness in the area makes owner Sam Kambol wonder whether safety concerns will drive away customers. “Things have changed,” said Sam Kambol, owner of Royal India. “There is no control...
NBC San Diego
Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart
A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
NBC San Diego
Their Late Father's Dying Wish Was for Them to Finish His Dodge Dart. Now They Need Help
John DePauw loved his family, and he loved cars. The Escondido resident was in the middle of rebuilding a ‘68 Dodge Dart when he passed away earlier this week. To honor his memory, and one of his last wishes, his kids are taking over the project and they're asking for a little help ... from you.
NBC San Diego
Save Your Selfies, Show Us the Shore: Researchers Call on Citizen Scientists at Torrey Pines
When you walk along the trails at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, you are promised to see a few things like the ocean view, jagged rock formations and, of course, people snapping photos. But, what if those photos could help inform a global science project?. That’s where Scripps Institution of...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Gas Prices Drop to Lower Than 1 Year Ago
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 36th consecutive day Saturday, falling 2.7 cents to $4.464, its lowest amount since Oct. 19, 2021. The average price has decreased $1.041 during the streak, including 1.7 cents Friday, according to figures from...
NBC San Diego
Man Hospitalized After Stepping Out in Front of Car in San Diego
A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider in front of a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, police said. A 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m....
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Hospital Plans to Turn Conference Rooms Into Bed Spaces as Respiratory Viruses Surge
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is trending upward in San Diego County, and with influenza and RSV caseloads high, hospital leaders are concerned about bed space now and after the holidays. UC San Diego Health preparing to make more space for patients, and are prepared to surrender conference rooms if they...
NBC San Diego
Sheriff Deputies Searching for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Man After SWAT Standoff in Spring Valley
San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man they considered to be armed and dangerous after he threatened his wife with a gun and prompted a SWAT standoff Saturday in Spring Valley. Deputies received a call about a domestic violence incident in the 8900 block of Spring Place...
