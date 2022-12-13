ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart

A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Gas Prices Drop to Lower Than 1 Year Ago

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 36th consecutive day Saturday, falling 2.7 cents to $4.464, its lowest amount since Oct. 19, 2021. The average price has decreased $1.041 during the streak, including 1.7 cents Friday, according to figures from...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Hospitalized After Stepping Out in Front of Car in San Diego

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider in front of a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, police said. A 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m....
SAN DIEGO, CA

