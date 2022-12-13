ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth

By Cody Thorn
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
Popularity of Richardson-based food truck Waffle O’licious fueled by unique cuisine

The O’Strawberry chocolate waffle ($10) is a Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup and housemade whipped cream. It is served with housemade strawberry sauce. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) In 2021, engaged couple Nam Ngo and Ngoc Mai purchased the Waffle O’licious food truck business from Mai’s longtime friend...
Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
Four ongoing transportation projects in Frisco, plus information about upcoming work on the Dallas North Tollway in 2023

From Panther Creek to Elm Street, find all the latest details on transportation projects in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Frisco? Find details on the latest projects and plan travel routes and detours accordingly. Ongoing projects:. 1. Panther Creek Parkway...
Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road

On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups

Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
Truck driver killed in crash with DART bus

DALLAS — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a collision between a truck and a DART bus Saturday evening. Dallas Fire Rescue said units were assigned to the accident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls regarding the crash at Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road.
Fit Kingdom Nutrition offers protein shakes, energy teas in Plano

Fit Kingdom Nutrition began serving healthy protein shakes and energy teas on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Fit Kingdom Nutrition) Smoothie and energy drink bar Fit Kingdom Nutrition opened in Plano on Dec. 3, according to owner Kevin Willingham. Fit Kingdom offers a variety of healthy protein shakes and “Lit Teas” with special flavors, such as cucumber splash, Miami Vice and Captain America. The store is located at 2200 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 120. 469-573-4061.
