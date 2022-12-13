DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth

Read full article on original website
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
McDonald's Test Restaurant Revolutionizes the Drive Thru and Gives a Glimpse of the Future of Fast FoodTracy StengelWhite Settlement, TX
7Brew bringing drive-thru coffee to Fort Worth
7Brew serves espresso-based coffee, frozen drinks, teas, infused energy drinks and sparkling water. (Courtesy 7Brew) 7Brew is set to open a new location at 5001 N. Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, in January 2023. 7Brew is a drive-thru-style coffee concept that prides itself on quick service and the quality of its...
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
Fort Worth road crews ready for arctic blast Dec. 22
Fort Worth road crews prepare a roadway for winter weather during a training session in October. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) While much of Texas is set to get hit with frigid weather beginning Dec. 22, the city of Fort Worth roads crews say they are ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.
wbap.com
The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
El Patio restaurateur combines heritage, career experience in Lewisville
Torre de mariscos ($15) is layered with ceviche, shrimp, octopus and cucumber-avocado relish. (Photos by Karen Chaney) Salvador Hernandez said when he opened El Patio, a Mex-Tex grill and bar, in 2020 he fulfilled a career goal. “Every chef dreams of opening their own restaurant, to create something that didn’t...
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
Man found murdered in North Dallas
Dallas police are looking for the killer who left a man to die in Dallas over the weekend. There was no sign of the gunman when police arrived.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
fox4news.com
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
Popularity of Richardson-based food truck Waffle O’licious fueled by unique cuisine
The O’Strawberry chocolate waffle ($10) is a Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup and housemade whipped cream. It is served with housemade strawberry sauce. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) In 2021, engaged couple Nam Ngo and Ngoc Mai purchased the Waffle O’licious food truck business from Mai’s longtime friend...
Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
Four ongoing transportation projects in Frisco, plus information about upcoming work on the Dallas North Tollway in 2023
From Panther Creek to Elm Street, find all the latest details on transportation projects in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Frisco? Find details on the latest projects and plan travel routes and detours accordingly. Ongoing projects:. 1. Panther Creek Parkway...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road
On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
Kimball Road paving project wrapping up in Grapevine
Grapevine City Council approved an interlocal agreement for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue from Dove Road to Meadowmere Lane and West Kimball Road from Meadowmere Lane to Lakeview Drive. The construction work is scheduled to be done by Dec. 16. Cost: approximately $679,000 ($315,000 of...
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
Woman wounded in southeast Dallas; gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run in Dallas where a woman was wounded over the weekend. He was was long gone by the time police arrived at the scene.
Drone delivery from Walmart comes to Richardson
In partnership with DroneUp, Walmart is offering drone delivery services to certain customers in North Texas. (Courtesy Walmart) Some Walmart shoppers in Richardson have a new way to get their goods. The Arkansas-based retailer has teamed up with technology company DroneUp to make aerial drone deliveries in parts of Richardson...
Truck driver killed in crash with DART bus
DALLAS — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a collision between a truck and a DART bus Saturday evening. Dallas Fire Rescue said units were assigned to the accident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls regarding the crash at Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road.
Fit Kingdom Nutrition offers protein shakes, energy teas in Plano
Fit Kingdom Nutrition began serving healthy protein shakes and energy teas on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Fit Kingdom Nutrition) Smoothie and energy drink bar Fit Kingdom Nutrition opened in Plano on Dec. 3, according to owner Kevin Willingham. Fit Kingdom offers a variety of healthy protein shakes and “Lit Teas” with special flavors, such as cucumber splash, Miami Vice and Captain America. The store is located at 2200 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 120. 469-573-4061.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
