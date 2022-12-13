Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’
We’ve been over it in the column, and in conversations with Joe Burrow over the past couple of years—the old Bengals (or Bungles, as they were called locally during a pretty low point) are dead and gone. And gone with them is any sort of sky-is-falling, other-shoe-is-dropping mentality.
Tri-City Herald
Packers Release Veteran Receiver Sammy Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two weeks after delivering the key block on Christian Watson’s clinching touchdown run, the Green Bay Packers released receiver Sammy Watkins just hours before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The news was reported first by NFL Network. After trading Davante...
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Rams: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s absolutely no reason why the Green Bay Packers shouldn’t beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Packers are coming off their bye, have built momentum on offense and are in must-win mode. The Rams will be without their three most important players – defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp – and have nothing to play for.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34: How Rayshawn Jenkins’ Historic Performance Shifted the Tide
The Jaguars' flame only shined brighter in a game where many expected a cooldown. The now 10-4 Dallas Cowboys are among the top teams in the NFL, but even they fell victim to the Jaguars' resilience in pivotal moments. From another stout performance, courtesy of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the...
Tri-City Herald
Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?
Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.
Tri-City Herald
Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Longhorns and enter the 2023 NFL draft, he told reporters on Monday. Robinson will sit out the Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29 but...
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From Chargers’ 17-14 Week 15 Win Over Titans
The Chargers defeated the Titans 17-14 Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Week 15. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' eighth win of the season:. With the game tied at 14-14 and the Chargers needing to get into field goal range for a chance to win it, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert uncorked a 35-yard pass to wide receiver Mike Williams with 32 seconds left in regulation to move into plus territory.
Tri-City Herald
Royals’ Delay on Re-Signing Zack Greinke Isn’t Concerning
Less than two months ago, it was reported (and subsequently covered here) that not only was Zack Greinke expected to return to baseball for yet another season, but that the Kansas City Royals had the inside edge on bringing him back to do so. With several weeks of MLB free agency in the books, however, neither side has made any publicly-known progress on a contract for 2023.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Have Deadline on Deciding Starting QB vs Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to head into Week 16 with one quarterback in concussion protocol and the other coming off just his second win as the team's starter. And as crazy as it sounds, they have a quarterback decision to make. Pittsburgh can't walk into the week...
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: DeMarvion Overshown Declares for Draft
A linebacker sure to have his suitors, DeMarvion Overshown of Texas has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Overshown is a rangy stacked backer whose athletic profile lends him to versatile usage on the football field. A potential day two or early day three selection, Overshown is a converted defensive...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Jared Wiley, Tight End, TCU Horned Frogs
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks No. 2 Overall Draft Pick as Russell Wilson Sits for Broncos?
Slowly but surely, the emphasis in the world of the Seattle Seahawks as it relates to the departed Russell Wilson will morph from some level of glee over his failures with his new team in Denver to how the blockbuster trade will continue to fortify the Seattle roster. The latest...
Tri-City Herald
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Early Christmas gift
LAS VEGAS — Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:. The Raiders were gifted a victory by the Patriots. Instead of settling for overtime, New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson tried to lateral the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to throw it back across the field to Mac Jones.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Shane McDonough, Punter, North Carolina State Wolfpack
Tri-City Herald
Lions Waive WR Tom Kennedy, Activate RB Craig Reynolds
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the New York Jets. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad. In subsequent moves, running back Craig Reynolds has been activated from...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again
PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week. With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett having surgery for broken hand. He, Seahawks in race to get back this season
How quickly can Tyler Lockett return from hand surgery?. The Seahawks hope their season has enough meaning by the end of this month to answer that question. Pete Carroll said Friday Seattle’s captain and top wide receiver is heading out of state to have a specialist perform surgery on his left hand. The coach didn’t rule out Lockett returning to play Jan. 1, when the Seahawks host the New York Jets.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts On Coaching Justin Reid: ‘Heck Of A Football Player’
HOUSTON — Veteran safety Justin Reid will return to NRG Stadium Sunday when the 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs take on the 1-11-1 Houston Texans for a Week 15 contest. Reid is the second ex-Texan who will play against his former team in Houston. But unlike when Deshaun Watson faced off against the Texans in Week 13, coach Lovie Smith has found memories of working alongside the veteran safety.
Tri-City Herald
Where Seahawks stand in NFC playoff race entering Christmas weekend: Down, but not out
For a team that has lost four of its last five games, its playoff picture could be a lot uglier than it is. The Seahawks are a half-game out of the NFC’s seventh and final postseason berth through Sunday’s games in week 15 of the regular season. Seattle...
