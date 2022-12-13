How quickly can Tyler Lockett return from hand surgery?. The Seahawks hope their season has enough meaning by the end of this month to answer that question. Pete Carroll said Friday Seattle’s captain and top wide receiver is heading out of state to have a specialist perform surgery on his left hand. The coach didn’t rule out Lockett returning to play Jan. 1, when the Seahawks host the New York Jets.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO