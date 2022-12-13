Read full article on original website
Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34: How Rayshawn Jenkins’ Historic Performance Shifted the Tide
The Jaguars' flame only shined brighter in a game where many expected a cooldown. The now 10-4 Dallas Cowboys are among the top teams in the NFL, but even they fell victim to the Jaguars' resilience in pivotal moments. From another stout performance, courtesy of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the...
Packers vs. Rams: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s absolutely no reason why the Green Bay Packers shouldn’t beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Packers are coming off their bye, have built momentum on offense and are in must-win mode. The Rams will be without their three most important players – defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp – and have nothing to play for.
Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Longhorns and enter the 2023 NFL draft, he told reporters on Monday. Robinson will sit out the Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29 but...
Steelers Have Deadline on Deciding Starting QB vs Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to head into Week 16 with one quarterback in concussion protocol and the other coming off just his second win as the team's starter. And as crazy as it sounds, they have a quarterback decision to make. Pittsburgh can't walk into the week...
NFL Draft Profile: Jared Wiley, Tight End, TCU Horned Frogs
Jeff Saturday with No Doubts on 4th-Down Play Call
A litany of things have to go wrong to blow the biggest lead in NFL history, but the Indianapolis Colts had a chance to finish the Minnesota Vikings with a first down or field goal at the end of the game. Interim coach Jeff Saturday decided against a 53-yard field...
Packers Release Veteran Receiver Sammy Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two weeks after delivering the key block on Christian Watson’s clinching touchdown run, the Green Bay Packers released receiver Sammy Watkins just hours before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The news was reported first by NFL Network. After trading Davante...
Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?
Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Early Christmas gift
LAS VEGAS — Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:. The Raiders were gifted a victory by the Patriots. Instead of settling for overtime, New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson tried to lateral the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to throw it back across the field to Mac Jones.
NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Shrader, Quarterback, Syracuse Orange
Seahawks No. 2 Overall Draft Pick as Russell Wilson Sits for Broncos?
Slowly but surely, the emphasis in the world of the Seattle Seahawks as it relates to the departed Russell Wilson will morph from some level of glee over his failures with his new team in Denver to how the blockbuster trade will continue to fortify the Seattle roster. The latest...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Sees Plenty Of No. 23 In LeBron James
Though the Los Angeles Lakers face a big test in this early run of games without Anthony Davis tonight, agains the 18-12 Phoenix Suns, the team was in relatively jovial spirits yesterday, having beaten the Washington Wizards at home 119-117, thanks mostly to the All-Star play of Los Angeles forward LeBron James, who put on a dunk-tastic showcase for the L.A. faithful, scoring 33 points o.
NFL Draft Profile: Shane McDonough, Punter, North Carolina State Wolfpack
Tyler Lockett having surgery for broken hand. He, Seahawks in race to get back this season
How quickly can Tyler Lockett return from hand surgery?. The Seahawks hope their season has enough meaning by the end of this month to answer that question. Pete Carroll said Friday Seattle’s captain and top wide receiver is heading out of state to have a specialist perform surgery on his left hand. The coach didn’t rule out Lockett returning to play Jan. 1, when the Seahawks host the New York Jets.
Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers
When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game. Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams...
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again
PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week. With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers...
Lions Waive WR Tom Kennedy, Activate RB Craig Reynolds
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the New York Jets. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad. In subsequent moves, running back Craig Reynolds has been activated from...
Dolphins-Bills Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season with their 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Defensive Pass Interference in the 4th Quarter. The Dolphins lost the game on Buffalo's...
Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Talks Season-Best Performance Vs. Nuggets
In Friday’s game at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to pull out a 126-108 win against Jokic and the Nuggets, with a huge help from Thomas Bryant. After Anthony Davis left in the first half due to a right foot injury, the center stepped up to fill his role and contribute to the team’s victory.
