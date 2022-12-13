ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Avoid online shopping scams during holiday season

By Jennifer Bullock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3noR_0jhUjaVm00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many holiday shoppers are searching for the perfect gifts online, because it’s easy and convenient. But according to the Better Business Bureau, it’s also become costly and dangerous.

“Scammers became more savvy,” said Melissa Rogner, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio. “They learned how to be in those different spaces where all of our consumers are online, and they learned how to really just insert themselves in the shopping process.”

Rogner said that led to a big jump in online retail scams and fraud. So much so, that the BBB updated an in-depth study on the issue released last year.

Ohio Board of Education approves anti-LGBTQ+ resolution

This year, Rogner said consumers are expected to lose nearly $380 million dollars to online shopping scams, either from shopping on fake websites or buying from scammers on social media.

“This year alone, 40% of scams have come from social media platforms,” Rogner said. “So, our shoppers need to be aware that if they receive an ad, or if they receive a link through one of their social platforms, don’t make a hasty shop.”

Instead, Rogner suggests looking for red flags early on, like unusually low prices or advertisements for items you’ve searched for in the past.

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County

“Just because they’re receiving an ad in their social space, it’s not a trustworthy link until they’ve vetted the source themself,” said Rogner.

And while you’re shopping, Rogner said to use secure websites — and check out reviews.

“What are other customers saying?” Rogner said. “What are other customers saying about the products they’re receiving, and the company that they’re purchasing from?”

Once you’ve made your purchase, be sure to keep your guard up.

Newark golf course on American Indian earthworks can be seized by Ohio, court rules

Rogner said a scam rising in popularity is a shipping scam. Fraudsters send fake tracking information or request more money for a safe delivery.

“A company should not be asking for more money after the transaction has been made,” Rogner said.

If you encounter anything suspicious, Rogner said to report it to the BBB . That way, other shoppers can become aware of it before it’s too late.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Making holiday cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Marci Howdyshell, senior director of scientific content and Research at COSI, to make holiday cards and talk about the science behind the process. This is a simple experiment that can be done at home a blank card or piece of paper, foam […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports betting launch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The start of sports betting in Ohio is just two weeks away, and it’s not only the sportsbooks that are preparing for the Jan. 1, 2023 launch. Gambling addiction counselors expect they’ll be helping more people with gambling addiction problems. However, they said this is something they’ve been getting ready for, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is still time in this year’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive to donate toys for a much-needed age group. Right now, toys for 9-to 12-year-olds are needed as members of Firefighters 4 Kids distribute to local families. The items needed for donation are: Sports equipment Art supplies and craft sets […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Measles cases in central Ohio surpass 80

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The total amount of confirmed measles cases in central Ohio surpassed 80 on Monday, according to Columbus Public Health. CPH reported a total of 81 cases of the virus with a high majority of the cases being in unvaccinated children. As of now, three cases are in partially vaccinated children who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen SUV crashes into Giant Eagle Market District in Grandview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grandview Yard’s Giant Eagle is open for business despite taking on significant damage after a stolen SUV crashed into the building early Monday morning. Columbus police said that just before 2 a.m. Monday a driver of a silver or gray Dodge SUV crashed into Grandview’s Giant Eagle Market District storefront. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today forecast December 19, 2022

Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on December 19, 2022. George Wagner IV was sentenced in Pike County Court to life in prison without parole after being found guilty on Nov. 30 of 22 counts, including eight for aggravated murder. The judge stated he will serve eight mandatory life sentences, one for each count of aggravated murder along with an additional 121 years, 81 of which are mandatory.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, west side business work to curb violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City Thanksgiving burglary suspect from Columbus

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are searching for 25-year-old Kah’lil Wade, a Columbus man accused of committing multiple burglaries in the neighborhood of Hoover Crossing over Thanksgiving. “Most burglaries, nationwide, most burglaries happen during the daytime, during the week, when people are likely to be at work. This happened at night, which […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clintonville bike ride benefits dog attack victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 200 riders signed up for a special ride to honor a woman brutally attacked by three dogs in Vinton County earlier this year. Santas and other holiday characters cycled up and down High Street Saturday morning, spreading holiday cheer. “From the Grinch to Santa to Buddy the Elf, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

Two dead in Knox County house fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Vd7GhP. Two dead in Knox County house fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Vd7GhP. Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east …. A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Three injured, two...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County

Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Japanese ramen bistro opens first location in central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Try to ramen calm: A new ramen restaurant in downtown Delaware is sizzling up a fresh take on Japanese cuisine with bold noodle dishes and traditional rice bowls. Yokai Ramen Bistro opened its doors in November at 48 N. Sandusky St., around the corner from seafood joint Cove and espresso café […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices plummet to under $3 per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –A most welcome trend continued at area gas stations one week before a surge in holiday travel. Prices at the pump in Columbus plummeted to under $3 per gallon. GasBuddy reported the average gas price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $2.90, which is 20.3 cents lower than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy