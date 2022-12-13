Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
No Foul Play Suspect in North Iowa Woman’s Death
Three months after a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City, officials say no foul play is suspected in her death. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood floating in the Shell Rock River, about six miles northeast of Manly, near 390th Street and Raven Avenue, on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called in to assist local officials with the investigation.
kchanews.com
Author Talks “POWs of Floyd County” Saturday in Charles City
The World War II POW camps of Floyd County will be the subject of a special presentation this weekend in Charles City. Author Linda McCann will be the guest speaker this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Floyd County Museum, talking about her latest book on POW camps in Charles City.
kchanews.com
Leonard Scribner, 59, Nashua
Leonard Scribner, age 59, of Nashua, IA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when his friends can ride for him. Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel has...
kchanews.com
Upcoming Upcoming events and activities at the Charles City Public Library
The Charles City Public Library’s Kamryn joined us on the morning show to talk about the many events and activities has planned for you this week. She also talks about their Holiday Open House and related hours. To view more information, go to charles-city.lib.ia.us.
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Wicks Elected President of State Chamber Board of Directors
The Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC) has announced that Charles City Community Development Director Mark Wicks has been elected to serve as President of the 2023 IACC Board of Directors. “Mark is a great asset to our 2023 Board of Directors,” said Madison Mills, IACC Executive Director. “We...
Comments / 0