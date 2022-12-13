ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Four ongoing transportation projects in Frisco, plus information about upcoming work on the Dallas North Tollway in 2023

From Panther Creek to Elm Street, find all the latest details on transportation projects in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Frisco? Find details on the latest projects and plan travel routes and detours accordingly. Ongoing projects:. 1. Panther Creek Parkway...
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History

Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Dreamy Lock-And-Leave Condo Lists at Southlake’s Parkview Residences

Searching in Southlake for your dream Dallas home? If that’s the case, you’re in luck with this new listing brought to market by Dona Robinson of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Offering you a low maintenance yet highly elegant and lively lifestyle, you won’t regret making this condo in the luxe Parkview Residences your next address.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy