FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
McDonald's Test Restaurant Revolutionizes the Drive Thru and Gives a Glimpse of the Future of Fast FoodTracy StengelWhite Settlement, TX
Kimball Road paving project wrapping up in Grapevine
Grapevine City Council approved an interlocal agreement for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue from Dove Road to Meadowmere Lane and West Kimball Road from Meadowmere Lane to Lakeview Drive. The construction work is scheduled to be done by Dec. 16. Cost: approximately $679,000 ($315,000 of...
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
Photos: Storm damage hits multiple locations in Grapevine
Residents of a Shady Oaks mobile park home in Grapevine clean up debris following a storm on Dec. 13. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tornado sirens alerted Grapevine residents of incoming storms on two different occasions Dec. 13. In the wake of the storm, numerous businesses and residential areas were impacted throughout town.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
National Weather Service identifies 14 tornadoes in North Texas
Crews from the National Weather Service spent Wednesday surveying damage from Tuesday’s severe weather in North Texas. They identified 14 tornadoes and expected to find evidence of more Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
Argyle, Northlake working hard to deter Oncor transmission line
The towns of Argyle and Northlake are working together and seeking help from nearby towns and government officials at all levels to keep Oncor from forcing a disruptive transmission line through residential areas in their towns. Oncor Electricy Delivery Company recently informed area residents that it is proposing a new...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
Four ongoing transportation projects in Frisco, plus information about upcoming work on the Dallas North Tollway in 2023
From Panther Creek to Elm Street, find all the latest details on transportation projects in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Frisco? Find details on the latest projects and plan travel routes and detours accordingly. Ongoing projects:. 1. Panther Creek Parkway...
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
Tuesday tornadoes: A close-up look at the damage and cleanup in Grapevine, where people have 'poured their hearts out'
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Wednesday morning, Mike Steele walked around his property, assessing its damage. "This is my neighbor’s carport,” he told WFAA, pointing to the structure now in his backyard. "It flipped all the way in the air and then landed -- just missing my truck.”. Steele...
CandysDirt.com
The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History
Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
fox7austin.com
Severe weather: 5 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
There have been power outages in several counties.
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
Lewisville, Coppell focus on senior housing needs
Senior citizens participate in an open chair volleyball game at Lewisville’s Thrive recreation center. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact)`. The cities of Lewisville and Coppell are exploring different housing options to better assist their senior residents. Seniors make up a portion of both Lewisville and Coppell’s populations. According to the 2020...
Dallas Area Rapid Transit announces altered schedule for Christmas, New Year's
Dallas Area Rapid Transit is amending its services offered for the holidays. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit will operate on an altered schedule for Christmas and New Year's, according to a news release from the transit agency. Many DART services will close or operate on weekend...
CandysDirt.com
A Dreamy Lock-And-Leave Condo Lists at Southlake’s Parkview Residences
Searching in Southlake for your dream Dallas home? If that’s the case, you’re in luck with this new listing brought to market by Dona Robinson of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Offering you a low maintenance yet highly elegant and lively lifestyle, you won’t regret making this condo in the luxe Parkview Residences your next address.
