All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
wrbl.com
Sun to start but rain moves in tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another chilly day with highs in the 50s and a light wind, sunshine to start with clouds increasing through the morning into the afternoon. Our next system will bring in a chance for rain after 6 PM and will continue through the evening into the overnight. The best locations for rain will be from Auburn to Columbus and areas south, the farther north you go, rain chances will slightly drop off.
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible this evening
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)– Right now we are tracking a chance for storms late tonight through early Thursday AM: The forecast set-up will be highest for severe weather “slight” mainly for all south and east of Columbus for any severe weather, however, the risk will still remain in the early overnight for everyone at the lower or “marginal” risk for storms to be severe.
wrbl.com
Hardaway High School teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-A compassionate teacher who loves education is our One Class At A Time winner. Meet Lindsey Woods, a special education teacher at Hardaway High School. Colleagues describe Woods as compassionate and kind but also caring, building solid relationships with her students and their parents. One of the rewarding...
Man dead in Opelika officer involved shooting after alleged knife incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man armed with a knife has died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Opelika according to detectives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an outside investigation into the incident. According to Opelika police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:32 PM Opelika Police dispatch received a call […]
WTVM
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51. The chase involved a male suspect chasing a...
wrbl.com
Local church gives back to the community with food giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Volunteers at Canaan Baptist Church spread some holiday cheer on Tuesday morning. Through a partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, they handed out several boxes of free food to several families. Gwen Walker attended the giveaway and is a member of Canaan Baptist Church....
WTVM
2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
Auburn Police arrest three on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges. All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree). The arrests […]
