COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another chilly day with highs in the 50s and a light wind, sunshine to start with clouds increasing through the morning into the afternoon. Our next system will bring in a chance for rain after 6 PM and will continue through the evening into the overnight. The best locations for rain will be from Auburn to Columbus and areas south, the farther north you go, rain chances will slightly drop off.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO