ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Lizzo Talks About Meeting Boyfriend Myke Wright When She Still Felt 'Unlovable'

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MR4zp_0jhUj7C400

If you were hoping to sweep Lizzo off her feet, think again. The Grammy-winning artist recently let the world know she’s “locked in” with beau Myke Wright.

During a recent appearance on “ The Howard Stern Show ,” the “About Damn Time” singer got candid about her relationship with Wright, an actor and comedian, noting that things are getting more serious between the pair.

“Don’t waste your time, honey. I am very much in love with Myke,” Lizzo told Stern during the episode on Tuesday, shutting down any admirers looking to snag her heart.

She added, “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in.”

Explaining to Stern how she and Wright got together, Lizzo shared that the two lovebirds met when they co-hosted MTV’s “Wonderland” show in 2016. She revealed that, even though she felt “sexual tension” between them, she was unsure whether she was in a suitable headspace for a relationship at the time.

“I had a lot of shit to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel unlovable’ place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise,” the 34-year-old entertainer said. “Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur.”

Despite going their separate ways after “Wonderland,” Lizzo recalled how she and Wright knew “when the time was right” to pursue each other, adding they just recently decided to be in a full-fledged relationship together.

In June, the couple went Instagram official at a red carpet event for her award-winning Amazon Prime reality series, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Sharing that they even had the standard couples’ “talk,” she proclaimed to Stern: “This is official.”

When Stern questioned Lizzo about whether she’ll tie the knot with Wright one day, she coquettishly smiled and laughed, replying “there’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

After saying in July that she finds monogamy ” claustrophobic ″ during an interview with The Breakfast Club, she expanded on her views on marriage to Variety last month, calling Wright her “everything.”

“I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates,” she told Variety in October. “If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage.”

She added, “How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole ‘You complete me, you’re my other half.’ No. I’m whole, and you’re incredible too. We’re like the mirror image of each other. We’re connected. But that doesn’t mean I was incomplete when I met him.”

Comments / 10

Related
OK! Magazine

Jade Pinkett Says Her Aunt Jada Pinkett Smith & Uncle Will Smith 'Always Know The Right Thing To Say,' Dishes On New Series 'More Than A Name'

Jade Pinkett, the niece of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has always been used to growing up in the spotlight, which is why she would frequently lean on the pair for advice. "Being part of this famous family has allowed me to grow in different areas, and even in moments of discouragement, they always know the right thing to say. Being in this family is a blessing, and the knowledge they're able to pass down to me is probably the greatest gift," the actress exclusively tells OK! while talking about media platform TOGETHXR's new series More Than a Name....
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Page Six

Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend

Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
HuffPost

HuffPost

229K+
Followers
13K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy