Commission directs ODFW staff to ‘work within legal authority’ to stop coyote-killing contests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed ODFW staff Friday to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue.
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services — which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the...
10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals
New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
More snow this week
Monday, we will have similar temperatures, with partly sunny skies. Our skies will then become mostly cloudy overnight and stay that way through the week. Highs will warm a bit, to the upper 30s through Wednesday, with a chance for mixed showers on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will remain in the high teens to low 20s until Wednesday night, when we begin to cool and prepare for more snow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 20s. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through much of the remaining week.
…and now we warm a bit
Saturday will be modestly warmer, under mostly sunny skies. Our skies become partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds will continue to thicken Monday and we will be staying cold. A very slight warming trend will follow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 40s. A chance of nighttime snow showers and daytime mixed showers will stay with us through much of next week.
