ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals

New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTVZ

More snow this week

Monday, we will have similar temperatures, with partly sunny skies. Our skies will then become mostly cloudy overnight and stay that way through the week. Highs will warm a bit, to the upper 30s through Wednesday, with a chance for mixed showers on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will remain in the high teens to low 20s until Wednesday night, when we begin to cool and prepare for more snow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 20s. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through much of the remaining week.
KTVZ

…and now we warm a bit

Saturday will be modestly warmer, under mostly sunny skies. Our skies become partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds will continue to thicken Monday and we will be staying cold. A very slight warming trend will follow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 40s. A chance of nighttime snow showers and daytime mixed showers will stay with us through much of next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy