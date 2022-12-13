Use a snow thrower safely with these 12 questions

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — We all know how snow flurries and winter storms can be unpredictable.

According to a news release, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) wants people to be prepared when the weather hits.

“Outdoor power equipment like snow throwers can make quick work of a big job,” said OPEI President and CEO Kris Kiser. “Just remember: when getting out your snow thrower, review your owner’s manual. You should know how to correctly operate controls and quickly shut it off if necessary.”

Here are 12 questions you should ask yourself before operating a snow thrower.

Have you read the owner’s manual?

Have you checked the equipment?

Have you purchased the right fuel?

Is gasoline used safely?

Are the batteries charged (for battery-powered equipment)?

Is the yard clear of obstacles?

Are you dressed properly?

Is your clean-out tool ready?

Is your snow thrower operated only in visible conditions?

Will you use extreme caution when clearing slopes and hills?

For electric equipment, do you pay attention to where the cord is?

Are pets and children inside while the snow thrower is operating?

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.