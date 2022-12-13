ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Use a snow thrower safely with these 12 questions

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Stg51_0jhUixfs00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — We all know how snow flurries and winter storms can be unpredictable.

According to a news release, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) wants people to be prepared when the weather hits.

“Outdoor power equipment like snow throwers can make quick work of a big job,” said OPEI President and CEO Kris Kiser. “Just remember: when getting out your snow thrower, review your owner’s manual. You should know how to correctly operate controls and quickly shut it off if necessary.”

Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

Here are 12 questions you should ask yourself before operating a snow thrower.

  • Have you read the owner’s manual?
  • Have you checked the equipment?
  • Have you purchased the right fuel?
  • Is gasoline used safely?
  • Are the batteries charged (for battery-powered equipment)?
  • Is the yard clear of obstacles?
  • Are you dressed properly?
  • Is your clean-out tool ready?
  • Is your snow thrower operated only in visible conditions?
  • Will you use extreme caution when clearing slopes and hills?
  • For electric equipment, do you pay attention to where the cord is?
  • Are pets and children inside while the snow thrower is operating?
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

The impact blizzards have on the disabled

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota/Canada border getting ready for holiday season

ANTLER, ND (KXNET) — According to Canadian Border Agents, a lot more Canadians drove across the border than Americans this weekend after the winter storm, but all that may change this holiday week. The road leading up to the Antler, ND border crossing was plowed and clear, especially leading up to Canada.The border near Antler […]
ANTLER, ND
KX News

Beware of deer on North Dakota roads

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.This […]
ANTLER, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Tips to stay warm if your home loses power

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With many North Dakota households potentially without power today, here is a list of tips provided by the Stark County Department of Emergency Services for what to do if you lose electricity in the midst of a storm so that you and your family can stay warm and more importantly, safe.
STARK COUNTY, ND
KX News

North Dakota is the 2nd deadliest state for holiday driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the Christmas season this year, over 100 million Americans are expected to hit the road in order to head towards their holiday destinations — whether that means heading home to family, meeting up with friends, or just down to the airport or ship port for your vacation. Unfortunately, an increase […]
ALABAMA STATE
KX News

Study says North Dakota’s Christmas Spirit went up in 2022- way up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Following a previous study stating that North Dakota’s Christmas spirit was low during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic, more recent findings have revealed that not only has out Christmas spirit seemed to return to a high standing, but that we’re even more festive than ever. A study of Google search results […]
TEXAS STATE
KX News

Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates

(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm: DECEMBER 16 – 12:30 P.M. DECEMBER 16 – 6:31 A.M. DECEMBER 15 – 12:30 P.M. For a Blizzard Warning for all the counties in red. This long-duration storm still has enough in it to drop an additional […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy