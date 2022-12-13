Richmond County committee earns Young Farmers & Ranchers Program award

Contributed photo

GREENSBORO — The Richmond County YF&R Program was named the 2022 Young Farmers & Ranchers Program Award, Division 3 winner.

The county program was judged to be North Carolina Farm Bureau’s most effective in promoting young farmer activities and goals throughout the past year.

The award ceremony took place during NCFB’s 87th Annual Meeting, Dec. 4-6, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons.

“North Carolina Farm Bureau members continually seek opportunities to improve the quality of life of farm and rural neighbors,” said NCFB President Shawn Harding. “County YF&R programs help prepare the next generation of North Carolina farmers to become agricultural and community leaders.”

The Richmond Co. Farm Bureau YF&R Program was involved in humanitarian and educational initiatives and activities during 2022.