Jay Leno drove himself home to wife Mavis instead of the burn unit after his face became 'a wall of fire'
Jay Leno recounted the moments after he was burned in a gasoline fire, including driving himself home before going to the hospital.
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
"Santa Clause" actor Tim Allen described his hospital visit to comedian Jay Leno after he suffered third-degree burns from his fire accident.
Jay Leno Jokes About His “New Face” After Burn Injuries: “Better Than What Was There Before”
Jay Leno is staying positive after suffering third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands, and is even joking about the incident one month later. Leno, who was injured in a gasoline fire when one of his cars erupted Nov. 13, penned a column in The Wall Street Journal Sunday (Dec. 11) in which he reflected on his accident and snuck in a few quips along the way.
Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident
Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison's Official Cause of Death Revealed
After nearly six months, authorities have released the official cause of death for Harrison Wagner. The 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagner died in a parking lot in Los Angeles in early June. According to the report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by ET, his...
Cher 'Pleaded' With 96-Year-Old Mom Georgia Holt To Move Into Her Mansion Before Death
Cher was riddled with worry over her mom Georgia Holt's fragile health and had begged the 96-year-old to move in with her before Holt's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Saturday, Cher revealed her beloved mother had died just months after a scary bout with pneumonia.But years before her passing, spies snitched the pop icon, 76, had been calling and visiting Holt — who lived close by Cher's pad — almost every day, trying to convince her stubborn mother to pack up and move into her multimillion-dollar abode. "Cher doesn't know what to do with herself when they're apart five minutes," one...
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-car crash in southern California left one person dead and a Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon. Aerial footage from Fox 11 Los Angeles showed the scene, with the red sportscar in pieces. The Orange County Fire Authority told Fox News on Saturday that the call came in at 3:42 p.m. PT. They treated three adults upon arrival, one of whom was airlifted. KTLA reported that the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Anselmo Templado, Public Information Officer of the California Highway Patrol, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Robert Nicoletti, the Ferrari’s driver, sustained fatal injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle due...
Jay Leno Recalls the Moment His Face Caught Fire in First TV Interview
Jay Leno is sitting down for his first TV interview since his scary garage fire. Last month, Leno suffered burn injuries after one of his cars caught fire. Jay told Hoda Kotb on “Today” in an interview airing Wednesday, “It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas.”
Tom Cruise thanks ‘Top Gun’ fans as he jumps out of a plane
Tom Cruise thanked fans for going to theaters to see “Top Gun: Maverick” in the most “Mission Impossible” way imaginable.Dec. 19, 2022.
Los Angeles’ famed ‘Hollywood Cat’ ‘compassionately euthanized’
The Los Angeles mountain lion known as P-22 —or the “Hollywood Cat” — was “compassionately euthanized” Saturday, Dec. 17, after a comprehensive medical evaluation showed the animal had “several severe injuries and chronic health problems,” according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Severe turbulence injures dozens aboard Hawaiian Air flight
Extreme turbulence experienced during a Hawaiian Air flight sent passengers and crew members flying out of their seats. The hospitalized patients, including a 14-month-old baby, suffered head injuries, cuts, bruises and nausea. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Dec. 19, 2022.
Exam finds famed LA mountain lion may have been hit by car
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The famous Hollywood-roaming mountain lion known as P-22 is drastically underweight and was probably struck and injured by a car, wildlife experts who conducted a health examination on the big cat said Tuesday. The male cougar, whose killing of a leashed dog has raised concerns...
