ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident

Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
RadarOnline

Cher 'Pleaded' With 96-Year-Old Mom Georgia Holt To Move Into Her Mansion Before Death

Cher was riddled with worry over her mom Georgia Holt's fragile health and had begged the 96-year-old to move in with her before Holt's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Saturday, Cher revealed her beloved mother had died just months after a scary bout with pneumonia.But years before her passing, spies snitched the pop icon, 76, had been calling and visiting Holt — who lived close by Cher's pad — almost every day, trying to convince her stubborn mother to pack up and move into her multimillion-dollar abode. "Cher doesn't know what to do with herself when they're apart five minutes," one...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1

A three-car crash in southern California left one person dead and a Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon.  Aerial footage from Fox 11 Los Angeles showed the scene, with the red sportscar in pieces.  The Orange County Fire Authority told Fox News on Saturday that the call came in at 3:42 p.m. PT.  They treated three adults upon arrival, one of whom was airlifted.  KTLA reported that the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.  Anselmo Templado, Public Information Officer of the California Highway Patrol, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Robert Nicoletti, the Ferrari’s driver, sustained fatal injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle due...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
extratv

Jay Leno Recalls the Moment His Face Caught Fire in First TV Interview

Jay Leno is sitting down for his first TV interview since his scary garage fire. Last month, Leno suffered burn injuries after one of his cars caught fire. Jay told Hoda Kotb on “Today” in an interview airing Wednesday, “It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas.”
TODAY.com

Severe turbulence injures dozens aboard Hawaiian Air flight

Extreme turbulence experienced during a Hawaiian Air flight sent passengers and crew members flying out of their seats. The hospitalized patients, including a 14-month-old baby, suffered head injuries, cuts, bruises and nausea. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Dec. 19, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy