Montgomery County, NC

WBTW News13

North Carolina man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said that suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property Friday morning in Reidsville. As he was trying to leave the […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WRAL

Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested

The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
CORNELIUS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
