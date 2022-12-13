Read full article on original website
North Carolina man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said that suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property Friday morning in Reidsville. As he was trying to leave the […]
All lanes of I-85 N near US 421 reopen after crash involving Greensboro fire truck
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-85 north near US 421 have reopened, Greensboro police said Monday morning. The highway shut down early Monday due to a crash near exit 126. Officials said a firetruck was on the scene earlier for another incident when a tractor-trailer hit...
WRAL
Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
WXII 12
A Davidson County boy scouts asking for help in finding their stolen trailer
LEXINGTON, N.C. — In Davidson county, a boy scout is searching for their stolen trailer, averaging a lost of about $2,000. Scout Master Samuel Nifong said the trailer was parked on Monday night at the Midway United Methodist church in Lexington. It was found missing on Thursday. Nifong said...
Police: 1 killed in early morning Laurinburg shooting; suspect in custody
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 1st Street in Laurinburg, police said. Warrants were obtained for suspect Byron Douglas McKenzie, 23, […]
cbs17
4 hurt, rescued from vehicle in fiery crash, Town of Chapel Hill says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill said four people were hurt in a fiery crash Friday night involving one vehicle. At about 9:36 p.m., town officials said officers were called to the crash on Seawell School Road near Smith Middle School. They were told that...
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
wfmynews2.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
Parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari arrested for failure to report child's disappearance
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release.
WBTV
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
Man killed by car while walking along US 220 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was walking along US 220 Business in Randolph County Thursday night, according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened near New Salem Road just after 10 p.m. 83-year-old Glenn Chriscoe was walking...
Over 40 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies seized 41 pounds of marijuana after a brief chase in Alamance County. Alamance County Deputies attempted a traffic stop Friday around 12:45 a.m., after a driver failed to stop at a stop light. The driver did not stop for deputies and ran into a curb.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Injured In Shooting Near Gas Station In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC says one person was injured after a shooting near an East Charlotte gas station on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Cambridge Commons Drive and Harrisburg Road, just off I-485, around 3:00. MEDIC says the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
Deputies: Man stole Christmas gifts from Marlboro County home, sold them
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing Christmas gifts before selling them, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Lee Johnson, 47, of McColl, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious damage to property, petit larceny and receiving or possession of stolen property, […]
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
WFMY NEWS2
