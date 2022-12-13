Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Snow day of play for local families
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday morning. And while this winter wonderland was certainly something to behold there was work to be done. Whether it was crews out on the roads clearing the way for traffic.
wabi.tv
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east. The bulks of the snow taper off by tomorrow morning for the Bangor area, but persists in northern Maine. Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022...
wabi.tv
Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
wabi.tv
Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
wabi.tv
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is in effect for inland areas tonight through Sunday morning. A low-pressure system continues to work its way up and along the coastline today, producing widespread snowfall. Winter weather advisories and warnings are in place across interior and northern locations. Snow eventually tapers off for Bangor and areas south by tomorrow morning, snow will continue to linger in northern Maine through Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations across the state will range from a trace to 2″ for Bangor toward Augusta and along the coastline. An additional 3-6″ for areas north of Bangor, and an additional 6-8″ for the crown of Maine. Snow consistency is very wet and slushy, continue to shovel in increments so your not bearing all the weight all at once. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s .
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
wabi.tv
The $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center in Waterville to open Saturday
Waterville Maine (WABI) - The long awaited $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville will finally open its doors Saturday. The 32,000 square foot building will be the new home to Waterville Leading Arts. ”You are going to find the Maine Film Center, and independent art house...
WMTW
Maine's first major snowstorm of the season leaves tens of thousands without power
NORWAY, Maine — Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet precipitation to the state, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. According to Central Maine Power, 108,700 customers lost power with 65,000 outages remaining at roughly 5 p.m. Saturday. In a release, the...
wabi.tv
Bangor thrift store supports students at All Saints Catholic School
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Through tireless work, “The Attic,” located at 54 Cumberland Street in Bangor, is providing support to local families and to kids attending All Saints Catholic School. “We’re a small Walmart,” said volunteer Donna Greenlaw. We sell a lot of books. We have all kinds...
wabi.tv
Bangor Public Works gives tips for staying safe during snow removal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After much anticipation, the Bangor area finally got its first snowfall this past week. Over the last several days, plow drivers have been working in rotating shift to keep roads cleared. As folks move into shoveling mode for the season, officials have friendly reminders such as,...
wabi.tv
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Glenburn Christmas Trail
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The threat of impending snow didn’t dampen the holiday spirit at Glenburn Elementary School, where the Parks and Rec Department unveiled this year’s Christmas trail. The lights adorn the trail behind the school, and were rang in by a performance by the school choir.
Storm knocks out power to nearly an entire town, as Maine digs out
FRYEBURG, Maine — Andy Dufresne was quite a busy man on Saturday. The Fryeburg Fire Chief was leading emergency response efforts after the first snowstorm of the year. He had been at work since the day before the snow started and had been fielding calls since before sunrise Saturday, as nearly the entire town had no electricity.
wabi.tv
Lewiston police searching for missing man
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Lewiston are searching for a missing man. Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen Friday afternoon on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Police say the car he was driving was abandoned and located on Route 126 in Wales Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, Abdi has...
wabi.tv
Congregation Beth El celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with party in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Festival of Lights begins with food, fun, friends, and family in Bangor with a Hanukkah Party at Congregation Beth El Sunday. The party is a joint event with Congregation Beth El and Congregation Beth Israel to kick off the eight-night celebration. Folks gathered to eat, meet, and even spin the dreidel.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
Roads in Greene, Wales closed following separate crashes
GREENE, Maine — Two roads in Androscoggin County were closed on Friday evening due to a pair of crashes, deputies said. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that the roads were expected to be closed for several hours. Sawyer Road in Greene near Jillson Road...
wabi.tv
Lewiston police believe they found missing man’s body
LEWISTOn, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a body Sunday believed to be that of Abdullahi Abdi. Abdi, 21, was first reported missing late last week. Officers and members of the Maine Warden Service found the remains while searching a wooded area in Wales near the location of an abandoned car Abdi had been driving.
