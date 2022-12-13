Read full article on original website
Idina Menzel Sings 'Let It Go' with Two Adorable Frozen Mini-Elsas During Book Signing
Idina Menzel released her children's book Loud Mouse with her sister Cara Mentzel in September Idina Menzel is inspiring a whole new generation of Frozen fans. At a signing for her new children's book, Loud Mouse, the 51-year-old Broadway star and voice of Elsa in Frozen, spontaneously shared a sweet moment singing "Let it Go" with two little girls dressed up as her popular Disney character. In the video, Menzel can be seen encouraging the girls to join her in the front and when they do, she instructs them to "turn around [facing...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree: 'Ohhhhhhh Baby(s)'
Swank announced in October that she and husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins Hilary Swank is ringing in her first Christmas as a mom-to-be. The P.S. I Love You actress, 48, who is expecting twins, shared a cute photo on Instagram decorating her Christmas tree with her growing baby bump on display. "All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶👼🏼👼🏼," Swank jokingly captioned the snap. In the post, Swank is clipping an ornament to the tree as she smiles back at the camera. She wears a black long-sleeve...
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources
Brad Pitt brought girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon Thursday Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have their New Year's Eve plans made. After the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for his new movie Babylon Thursday night, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon tells PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere." "Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source says, noting that the...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Rihanna Shares First Look at Her Baby Son with A$AP Rocky in Sweet TikTok Video — Watch!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed Rihanna is showing off her son. The music icon, 34, shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok Saturday. In the sweet video, the couple's son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asks her little guy. Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, whose...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Host Christmas Party Where Affleck Sang to Star-Studded Crowd
Ben Affleck took the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve" at the holiday party he and Jennifer Lopez hosted at their home Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating the season in style! The couple hosted a star-studded holiday bash at their Los Angeles home on Saturday night, which Entertainment Tonight reports was attended by the likes of Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Eric André and more. Videos shared to social media show Lopez, 53, leading the crowd in a sweet rendition of "Jingle...
Tori and Zach Roloff Pose for Family Photo Ahead of Son Jackson's Christmas Concert: 'So Proud'
Tori Roloff is enjoying another fun milestone with her family of five. On Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared family photos at home, ahead of the couple attending son Jackson's first Christmas concert. The family dressed up for the occasion, with daughter Lilah standing in a dress with...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo
"So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram after her and John Legend's holiday party, during which they posed for a sweet family photo with Luna and Miles Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying some family holiday fun as they prepare for a very special delivery in the new year. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a set of photos from a Christmas party they hosted over the weekend, including a snapshot with their two kids Luna Simone, 6½, and 4½-year-old...
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
The actress will star alongside the SNL alum in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis Edie Falco is keeping her comments about costar Pete Davidson strictly SFW. The Sopranos actress, 59, will play Davidson's mom in the new comedy series Bupkis, and the co-hosts of The View were eager to talk about the the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, when Falco stopped by on Friday. Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked off the chat with a series of questions that quickly turned playful: "What's it like to play his mom? Why do you think he's becoming...
Mark Hamill Celebrates 44th Wedding Anniversary with Adorable Throwback Ceremony Picture
"Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," the Star Wars icon wrote to his wife on Instagram Saturday to mark the milestone Mark Hamill is honoring his wife Marilou Hamill for their 44th wedding anniversary. To celebrate the big milestone in their marriage on Saturday, the Star Wars icon shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife from their nuptials over four decades ago and penned a sweet tribute in the Instagram caption. "Celebrating our 44th Anniversary today. ❤️Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," wrote Mark, 71, who...
See Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Birthday Cake from New Orleans Bakery: 'We Were Given Free Rein'
"Our only instructions were to make it special," a representative for Bywater Bakery in New Orleans tells PEOPLE A New Orleans bakery was tasked with creating a sweet treat for Taylor Swift's birthday. The "All Too Well" singer turned 33 on Dec. 13 and celebrated her birthday with the help of Bywater Bakery. A representative at Alton Osborne and Chaya Conrad's shop told PEOPLE that the cake request came in on Monday evening and was an "unexpected pleasure" for the bakery. The musician's team requested the cake be ready...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
"And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick Jonas wrote earlier this month, celebrating his and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 4th wedding anniversary Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas treated their little one to some aquatic fun. As their daughter Malti Marie turned 11 months on Thursday, the couple took the little girl to an aquarium in Los Angeles for a celebratory family outing. "Family," Chopra Jonas captioned a candid family photo on Instagram. In the snapshot, Jonas, 30, held Malti as she looked at Chopra Jonas, 40,...
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
Tiesi shared a clip of the photoshoot to her Instagram Story with festive holiday music soundtracking it Nick Cannon's son Legendary is already having a legendary Christmas! Bre Tiesi — mother of the five-month-old baby boy — shared a clip to her Instagram Story on Saturday showing Legendary sitting on Santa's lap with his parents by his side. "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Tiesi captioned the clip. RELATED: Nick Cannon's 11 Kids (and Counting!): Everything to Know In the clip,...
Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth
"Santa's never let me down," Abby De La Rosa wrote of her three kids, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, as she shared photos from their 2022 Christmas card shoot Nick Cannon is gearing up for daughter Beautiful Zeppelin's first Christmas. The Masked Singer host, 42, posed for some holiday photos with Abby De La Rosa and their three children, including 18-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, "just days after" the DJ gave birth to their third child last month. "This year's holiday photos were taken...
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Photos from Son Blake's Romantic Broadway Proposal: 'Hillary Clinton Was There Too'
The comedian said she "cried all through" a Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera where her 23-year-old son popped the question to Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, his girlfriend of six years Blake O'Donnell is engaged! Rosie O'Donnell announced her 23-year-old son's engagement in an Instagram post on Monday morning. Blake popped the question to his girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt during a Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera — and there was even a celebrity guest around to congratulate the happy couple. Rosie shared two photos of the moment,...
Inside Mariah Carey's Christmas Concert Special: A Duet with Her Daughter, Celebrity Cameos and More
Drew Barrymore, Billy Porter and Jermaine Dupri are among the stars bringing cheer to Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! on CBS and Paramount+ There are few seasonal traditions more guaranteed than Mariah Carey's infectious Christmas spirit. The music icon proved that once again in New York City on Dec. 13, hitting the Madison Square Garden stage to perform her latest Christmas-themed concert for thousands of fans. But don't worry if you couldn't score tickets, because cameras recorded the spectacle for a new special, Mariah Carey: Merry...
Mindy Kaling Gets Over Her Fashion Fear of White 'Not Being Flattering' in Curve-Hugging Ivory Mini
"Here's to trying more new fashion risks this year!" the actress wrote in a new Instagram post Mindy Kaling is in her fashion risk-taker era. The Sex Lives of College Girls creator, 43, ditched her usual pink and black in her most recent Instagram post, instead wowing in a color she previously avoided. "I never wear winter white!" Kaling wrote in the caption. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering." "And also about dropping food on it," the star joked. RELATED: 'Pink Isn't a Color, It's a Lifestyle':...
Chrissy Teigen Relearns How to Make Outback's Bloomin' Onion Now That She's Sober: 'Redemption!'
Chrissy Teigen welcomed the chain back to her house to make the crispy fried treat after she expressed regret that she fell asleep during the first time they visited in 2017 Chrissy Teigen got a second chance at mastering Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion. The Australian-themed restaurant chain's team first dropped by Teigen's house for a cooking lesson in 2017, but things didn't go so well. On the one-year anniversary of her sobriety in July, Teigen recalled how at the time she "drank cafe patron and fell asleep" before...
