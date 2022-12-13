Read full article on original website
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Patriots' Bill Belichick reveals why Mac Jones wasn't able to throw Hail Mary on final play vs Raiders
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked why a Hail Mary wasn't called on the final play that led to a miracle Raiders touchdown. His answer threw Mac Jones under the bus.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: 'We're going to have to deal with the elements'
The Dolphins used heaters last week when temperatures dipped into the mid-50s at SoFi Stadium. This week, the team will be greeted by much colder weather when it faces the Bills.
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from tennis for three years after admitting to fixing a match in 2016. She also had been suspended for an anti-doping violation.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Meghan Markle's half-sister fires back at ex-royal's claims made in Netflix docuseries: 'A series of lies'
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to push back against various claims the duchess made in the new Netflix docuseries.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant ejected from game before halftime after talking with fans in bizarre situation
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected following courtside interaction with fans as the team took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Grant Wahl's brother says he 'agreed to a divorce from the love of my life' hours before journalist died
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's brother, Eric, says he agreed to a divorce several hours before Grant died suddenly while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Chip Roy says border will shift from Biden's crisis to GOP's if McConnell passes spending bill
Rep. Chip Roy warned that the GOP will take ownership of the border crisis if they agree to an onmibus bill that gives DHS billions to continue failed policies.
Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home
Arizona police are looking for an individual who broke into a family's home while they were sleeping on Saturday morning and stole several thousands of dollars.
Prince William attends exes wedding solo amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix drama
Prince William attended the soiree solo for his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar amid claims he screamed at brother Prince Harry in new Meghan Markle Netflix doc.
