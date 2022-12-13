ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
JACKSON, MS
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit

After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
