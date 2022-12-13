Read full article on original website
What is Up
1d ago
Woman what’s wrong with you, you could have waited by the time clock and got all the “D” you wanted sad excuse for a Corrections Officer, but you want a man you gotta take care of
Reply
4
Pinkie Alexander
4d ago
I don't know who was desperate her or the inmate
Reply
21
Related
Parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari arrested for failure to report child's disappearance
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release.
North Carolina police arrest stepfather, mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari; FBI joins the search
Cornelius police in North Carolina arrested the stepfather and mother of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who has been missing since before Thanksgiving.
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
wpde.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
FOX Carolina
Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.
Officer helps woman caught speeding after learning her house was on fire
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police pulled over a woman for speeding on Sunday and ended up helping her when he found out the reason she was driving too fast. Latishea Elmore was driving above the speed limit because she had just learned that her house was on fire, WSOC reported.
‘God blessed my heart’: 9-year-old shot in Gastonia home gets new eye
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy from Gastonia who was shot while watching TV in his home back in August got a big Christmas surprise on Thursday. JD Jackson’s eye was pierced by the bullet when it flew into his house. Doctors say the bullet miraculously stopped right behind his eye.
WBTV
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in. Updated: 4 hours ago. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. Jury finds...
1 killed in single vehicle accident in Boiling Springs, officials say
BOLING SPRINGS, N.C. — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident along Spring Street Thursday, according to the highway patrol. Officials said the accident happened near Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The victim has not been identified, and there is no word on what caused the crash.
Teenager's Body Was In Hotel Room For A Week Before Authorities Alerted
The body of 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston did not appear to have suffered any external injuries, according to police.
Steelers' Marcus Allen commits head-scratching penalty vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen received a penalty during the fourth quarter of the team's win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic puts up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers in win over Hornets
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic entered a stratosphere only occupied by some of the NBA's greatest legends with his performance against the Charlotte Hornets.
Fox News
904K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 29