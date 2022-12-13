Read full article on original website
Greater Portland to invest $8 million in federal funds to improve public transit
PORTLAND (WGME) – There’s a new plan to boost ridership on public transportation in southern Maine using federal money. The Greater Portland Council of Governments says the region's transit agencies agreed this week to invest more than $8 million in federal funds in the region's public transportation network.
Portland superintendent resigns amid payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The leader of Maine’s largest school district says he's stepping down, citing ongoing payroll issues that he's vowed to fully fix, but so far, hasn't. The Portland school board voted to accept Superintendent Xavier Botana's resignation Friday evening. He has been the superintendent for nearly seven...
