GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Metro Market on Lombardi Avenue hosted the food drive for the new community shelter. The drive was to fill the cruiser - to give to those who are in need of food during the holidays. Shoppers could purchase a bag of non-perishable items, then place them into the public safety cruiser to donate to local families.

ASHWAUBENON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO