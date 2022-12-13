Read full article on original website
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
Caroling at the Brown County courthouse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the season for caroling, and it’s hard to beat the power and tradition felt by a special event at the Brown County courthouse on Friday. For the 30th year, the Bay Port High School vocal ensemble filled the rotunda with the songs of the holidays.
Shopper help with donation drive for the homeless
Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison. It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
Napalese Lounge hosts fundraiser for Club Q victims, families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Napalese Lounge and Grille is raising money to support victims and families impacted by the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. The fundraiser kicked off with drag bingo hosted by Jojo Jubilee and Jessica Bee Saturday night, followed by a drag show.
Friendly competition between fire and police departmens in Weyauwega for a good cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s billed as “Handcuff Hunger” vs “Extinguisher Hunger”: The Christmas Light Drive and Food Fight will kick of at 4 p.m. this Saturday at East Parker Street in Weyauwega. “Competitors” will be fire departments from Weyauwega, Fremont, Waupaca, New London,...
Shoppers help fill the cruiser in Ashwaubenon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Metro Market on Lombardi Avenue hosted the food drive for the new community shelter. The drive was to fill the cruiser - to give to those who are in need of food during the holidays. Shoppers could purchase a bag of non-perishable items, then place them into the public safety cruiser to donate to local families.
Snowmobilers urged to sled safely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season. In 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, with 10 involving alcohol. Alcohol affects risk perception and reaction time. The state alcohol limit is .08 for all vehicle drivers, no matter whether a car, an ATV or a snowmobile is driven.
Two women arrested after fight involving a gun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A shot was fired from a handgun during an argument in Oshkosh Sunday night. Police were called to the 1000-block of Wisconsin St. for a disturbance where a handgun was used. No one was hurt by the gunshot, but police arrested two women as a result...
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Manitowoc light display brightens up holidays for Visitors
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since 2011, the Lincoln Park Light display in Manitowoc has been astonishing its visitors. The display is sponsored by the Lincoln park zoological society, but individuals often sponsor single displays. Douglas Koch, the Chairman for the Lights of Lincoln park show, says the squirrel is...
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Santa’s reindeer travel Wisconsin
TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Emily Roberts introduces us to Santa’s Crew... a handful of reindeer spreading cheer across Northeast Wisconsin.
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
Brown County Holds Ceremony for National Wreaths Across America Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wreaths Across America day is celebrated by more than 2,800 sites around the nation. It’s a day that’s set aside to lay wreaths at sites where people can remember and honor veterans. The ceremony takes place at cemeteries, monuments, or parks in all fifty states..
WATCH: Holiday party for people experiencing homelessness
Police warns of new scam in Menasha
The Lincoln Light Show astonishes visitors
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
WATCH: Napalese Lounge raises money for Club Q victims
Door-to-door scam in Menasha
St Vincent De Paul hosts Christmas party for people experiencing homelessness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was an unexpected surprise, for many people struggling to get by this holiday season as St Vincent de Paul held a Christmas party for those in our area who are experiencing homelessness. There were games, crafts, lunch and other activities. Three Green Bay Packers...
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Saturday morning at 1:53am. Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.
