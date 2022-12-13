ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Caroling at the Brown County courthouse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the season for caroling, and it’s hard to beat the power and tradition felt by a special event at the Brown County courthouse on Friday. For the 30th year, the Bay Port High School vocal ensemble filled the rotunda with the songs of the holidays.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shopper help with donation drive for the homeless

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison. Updated: 4 hours ago. It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Napalese Lounge hosts fundraiser for Club Q victims, families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Napalese Lounge and Grille is raising money to support victims and families impacted by the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. The fundraiser kicked off with drag bingo hosted by Jojo Jubilee and Jessica Bee Saturday night, followed by a drag show.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shoppers help fill the cruiser in Ashwaubenon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Metro Market on Lombardi Avenue hosted the food drive for the new community shelter. The drive was to fill the cruiser - to give to those who are in need of food during the holidays. Shoppers could purchase a bag of non-perishable items, then place them into the public safety cruiser to donate to local families.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Snowmobilers urged to sled safely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season. In 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, with 10 involving alcohol. Alcohol affects risk perception and reaction time. The state alcohol limit is .08 for all vehicle drivers, no matter whether a car, an ATV or a snowmobile is driven.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Two women arrested after fight involving a gun

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A shot was fired from a handgun during an argument in Oshkosh Sunday night. Police were called to the 1000-block of Wisconsin St. for a disturbance where a handgun was used. No one was hurt by the gunshot, but police arrested two women as a result...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Santa’s reindeer travel Wisconsin

TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Emily Roberts introduces us to Santa’s Crew... a handful of reindeer spreading cheer across Northeast Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Holds Ceremony for National Wreaths Across America Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wreaths Across America day is celebrated by more than 2,800 sites around the nation. It’s a day that’s set aside to lay wreaths at sites where people can remember and honor veterans. The ceremony takes place at cemeteries, monuments, or parks in all fifty states..
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Holiday party for people experiencing homelessness

The fundraiser kicked off with drag bingo hosted by Jojo Jubilee and Jessica Bee Saturday night, followed by a drag show. Dazzling Christmas lights at the Green bay Botanical Garden. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST. Wonderful Christmas atmosphere thanks to thousands of lights at the Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police warns of new scam in Menasha

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison. Updated: 3 hours ago. It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

The Lincoln Light Show astonishes visitors

The fundraiser kicked off with drag bingo hosted by Jojo Jubilee and Jessica Bee Saturday night, followed by a drag show. Dazzling Christmas lights at the Green bay Botanical Garden. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST. Wonderful Christmas atmosphere thanks to thousands of lights at the Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Napalese Lounge raises money for Club Q victims

Wonderful Christmas atmosphere thanks to thousands of lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gradually turning much colder. With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. Green Bay standoff suspect. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST. $...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Door-to-door scam in Menasha

With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
MENASHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy