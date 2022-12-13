A Jackson County, Illinois, jury found a Sikeston man guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man. 27-year-old Olando/Orlando “T.J.” Sheron was found guilty. In a weeklong jury trial, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez presented evidence to a crowded courtroom that on Nov. 3, 2019, Carbondale Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue for a complaint of shots fired. 28-year-old Keon Cooper, of Carbondale was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. In a matter of just hours, investigators with the Carbondale Police Department identified the shooters as then-21-year-old Tyren Johnson of Sikeston and then-24-year-old Sheron. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

