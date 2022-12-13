Read full article on original website
Henderson woman arrested at home on kidnapping charge
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. Shortly before 8 o’clock Saturday night, Henderson County Deputies say they showed up to Tammy Rogers’ home on Spottsville Bluff City Road and arrested her. The sheriff’s office is releasing very little details at this time. […]
wdrb.com
Man found shot and killed in Chickasaw Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chickasaw Park in west Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchel said officers responded to the park just after 4 p.m. on the report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing explosives
The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Wave 3
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
Louisville police investigate 'very bizarre' shooting in St. Dennis, 2 killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left two men dead. According to police, around 9 a.m., Second Division officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That in the St. Dennis neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
kzimksim.com
Sikeston man found guilty of 2019 murder of Illinois man
A Jackson County, Illinois, jury found a Sikeston man guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man. 27-year-old Olando/Orlando “T.J.” Sheron was found guilty. In a weeklong jury trial, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez presented evidence to a crowded courtroom that on Nov. 3, 2019, Carbondale Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue for a complaint of shots fired. 28-year-old Keon Cooper, of Carbondale was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. In a matter of just hours, investigators with the Carbondale Police Department identified the shooters as then-21-year-old Tyren Johnson of Sikeston and then-24-year-old Sheron. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
westkentuckystar.com
Symsonia woman arrested on drug charge
A traffic stop Saturday night on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East resulted in the arrest of a Symsonia woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the driver, 33-year-old Kaley M. Leek, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Leek was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, charged...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
WLKY.com
Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
Wave 3
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
Clay man arrested for selling Suboxone
The Webster County Sheriff's Office arrested Jordan Wright, 31, of Clay, on Thursday at the Webster County Court House in Dixon.
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
