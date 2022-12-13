GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested yesterday and charged with disorderly conduct. This is the eighth time he has been arrested in 2022. At about 3:08 p.m. on December 15, a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to 1800 W. University Avenue after a caller reported an intoxicated, “highly confrontational” person threatening to kill anyone who confronted him. The officer reportedly told the caller that he was unable to develop probable cause for simple assault and criminal mischief, but then Channing allegedly stepped directly in front of traffic at the intersection of NW 18th Street and NW 1st Avenue, blocking cars from going southbound.

