Ellianos Coffee coming soon to Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Newberry. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston and is looking forward to serving the Newberry community. Eric and Randi have a combined 35 years of experience...
City commission nearly doubles commissioners’ salaries, passes Fair Chance Hiring ordinance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At their December 15 meeting, the Gainesville City Commission passed two ordinances on second reading; one nearly doubles the salaries of future commissioners, and the “Fair Chance Hiring” ordinance prohibits private business owners from doing background checks on prospective employees before a conditional job offer is made.
Homeless man arrested for taking Amazon packages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Michael Coleman, 35, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday afternoon for two counts of petit theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a University of Florida...
Jail inmate charged with battery on detention officers after allegedly faking medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexandria Francis Soukup, 33, who was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence charge, was charged yesterday with battery on a detention officer after allegedly faking a medical emergency. Alachua County Jail staff responded to a possible medical emergency in a jail housing unit just after midnight...
GPD investigating fatal shooting at The Point Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting at The Point Apartments at 3100 SW 35th Place at about 1:20 p.m. today. The victim was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries. The suspect remained at the scene and is being questioned. The suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting arose from a neighborhood dispute.
Man arrested after allegedly forcing friend to drive him around at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kenneth Emmanuel Cruz-Santiago, 23, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, and kidnapping while committing a felony. On Thursday, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with a victim at an emergency...
Body found near Lake Alice boat ramp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (UFPD CID) is currently investigating the death of an individual who was found in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the University of Florida Police...
Reputed drug dealer charged with first-degree homicide in November 8 fatal shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis James Butler, 49, who was already in the Alachua County Jail serving a sentence for driving without a valid license, was charged yesterday with first-degree homicide in a November 8 fatal shooting. On November 8, the victim went to Butler’s home at about 1:17 p.m....
Homeless man arrested for yelling threats, blocking traffic
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested yesterday and charged with disorderly conduct. This is the eighth time he has been arrested in 2022. At about 3:08 p.m. on December 15, a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to 1800 W. University Avenue after a caller reported an intoxicated, “highly confrontational” person threatening to kill anyone who confronted him. The officer reportedly told the caller that he was unable to develop probable cause for simple assault and criminal mischief, but then Channing allegedly stepped directly in front of traffic at the intersection of NW 18th Street and NW 1st Avenue, blocking cars from going southbound.
