Limestone County, AL

WHNT-TV

Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident

Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator

Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student. Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, …. Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident

A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville Unicycle Group

Neither snow, nor rain, nor gloom of night will stop — well, yes, the postman, but the unicyclist, too!. The Huntsville Unicycle Group is 23 riders strong and growing. "It's just a rush to me to get out and ride," said group founder Marc Carmack. "I got bit by the bug."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city.  Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville VA clinic spreads Christmas cheer

Lots of holiday cheer fills the halls at the Huntsville VA Outpatient Clinic. On Wednesday, the clinic competed in their annual holiday door-decorating competition. Winners received coveted bragging rights for the year. The employees at the Huntsville clinic, as well as those in the Shoals and Guntersville, always go above...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Runningmeade Trail in Huntsville

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Runningmeade Trail in Huntsville. The homeowner says his lights grow...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

