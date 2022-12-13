Read full article on original website
Huntsville Parks & Rec brings a little bit of the North Pole to North Alabama
The magic of the North Pole is coming to North Alabama on Saturday, as Huntsville Parks and Recreation is hosting a walk through a winter wonderland.
WHNT-TV
Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident
Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
HEMSI delivers ambulance full of gifts to Pre-K children
You could feel the excitement in the air Thursday morning at the YMCA Downtown Early Childhood Education Center.
WHNT-TV
Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator
Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student.
WHNT-TV
Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident
A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
WAAY-TV
Decatur warming shelter opens its doors ahead of below-freezing temperatures this weekend
Colder temperatures are on the way for most of North Alabama. In response, a Decatur warming shelter is opening its doors Saturday and Sunday, even though they typically don't open their doors on weekends. Brad Johnson, the building operations manager for Hands Across Decatur, said opening the shelter when the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Huntsville Unicycle Group
Neither snow, nor rain, nor gloom of night will stop — well, yes, the postman, but the unicyclist, too!. The Huntsville Unicycle Group is 23 riders strong and growing. "It's just a rush to me to get out and ride," said group founder Marc Carmack. "I got bit by the bug."
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville VA clinic spreads Christmas cheer
Lots of holiday cheer fills the halls at the Huntsville VA Outpatient Clinic. On Wednesday, the clinic competed in their annual holiday door-decorating competition. Winners received coveted bragging rights for the year. The employees at the Huntsville clinic, as well as those in the Shoals and Guntersville, always go above...
WAAY-TV
Wreck closed part of westbound University Drive near Providence in Huntsville
5:38 p.m.: The roadway is now open. The Huntsville Police Department has closed 2 westbound lanes in the area of 6404 University Drive due to a vehicle wreck. Avoid the area if possible. Use extreme caution if you are in the area.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
WAFF
Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Runningmeade Trail in Huntsville
Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Runningmeade Trail in Huntsville. The homeowner says his lights grow...
SRO Supervisor details lockdown at Wilson Jr. High School after hoax shooter threat
"You hear the word 'hoax" [but] it was real to us until it ended," Sgt. Shane Keeton with Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said.
WAAY-TV
Parents grateful for police response to hoax calls about active shooters at North Alabama schools
Thousands of parents across North Alabama are recovering after an unexpected wave of extreme panic. On Tuesday, several schools in North Alabama were targeted by active shooter calls that later turned out to be hoaxes. One Huntsville parent said the rapid response by law enforcement was crucial. Marketha McCaulley, a...
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
themadisonrecord.com
‘100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die’ ids popular places
MADISON – Connie Pearson can claim first-hand knowledge of the culture in hamlets to cities in her book, “100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”. Pearson is lifelong resident of Athens, except for four years as a teaching missionary in the Andes Mountains...
Series of accidents leads to congestion on I-65
Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday
WAAY-TV
Albertville City Schools to acquire 19 electric buses through federal program
Next school year, some students in Albertville could get to ride a brand-new bus to school — one that doesn't run on diesel fuel and will save the school district thousands in maintenance costs each year. Albertville City Schools announced it will get $7.5 million to buy 19 new...
WAFF
Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
Comments / 0