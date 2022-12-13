ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Revised plans coming for newly elected Collier County School Board leaders

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County School Board told NBC2 about revised plans with newly elected leadership. “The discipline and decorum in our schools, we really gotta raise the standards for our kids, the expectations, not just on how they perform academically, but just how they interact with the peers, their teachers in the schools, really raise the bar across the district,” said Kelly Lichter, the newly elected School Board Chairwoman.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

5 agencies respond to Lee County apartment fire

Crews from several agencies responded to a structure fire in an apartment at the Summerlin Place community, off Summerlin Road Sunday afternoon. According to the Iona McGregor Fire District, the homeowner was not home when the fire began. However, the family dog was inside the home when the fire started,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mass resignation from Upper Captiva Fire includes Fire Chief

At Friday’s fire board meeting, the Fire Chief, Jason Martin, and 40 of 46 firefighters resigned from Upper Captiva Fire. The deputy chief is one of the six who stayed on the island that’s only accessible by boat. A recent vote by homeowners showed they shot down a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County to resume charging permitting fees for repairs in January

The permitting lobby for the Lee County Department of Community Development will end its temporary waiver of building permit fees for hurricane-related repairs on Jan. 3. The department, with its lobby located at 1500 Monroe St. in Fort Myers, will adjust lobby hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA admits error in expectations for where Lee County trailers can go

FEMA tells WINK News that the agency made mistakes in managing expectations regarding temporary housing units for Hurricane Ian survivors, which FEMA’s deputy federal coordinator admits accidentally gave survivors false hope. In early December, we showed you orange paint marks that FEMA had drawn on people’s driveways in the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

State ethics commission finds 'probable cause' Naples Mayor misused her power

The Florida Commission on Ethics has found evidence that Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann misused her power. In a closed session Dec. 2, the commission found "probable cause" the mayor:. ·Misused her position when attempting to "steer city employees and city resources toinvestigate non-city related matters" to the benefit of herself...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles

Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect arrested was a 17-year-old male who was released Sunday morning. WINK News saw several deputy...
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Brightshore Village development receives final approval from county commission

The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of the Brightshore Village project on Tuesday. The development in eastern Collier County, led by Barron Collier Cos., allows for 2,000 housing units with a minimum of 106,000 square feet of retail and office space on the almost 700-acre property just northwest of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man found guilty of molesting child

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Residential parking back on the Cape Council agenda

Cape Coral City Council took another look at parking and storage in residential neighborhoods this week. The debate over what kinds of vehicles can be parked in driveways, storage of trailers and boats on residential property front and rear is not new. Mayor John Gunter said Wednesday he wants to...
CAPE CORAL, FL

