Revised plans coming for newly elected Collier County School Board leaders
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County School Board told NBC2 about revised plans with newly elected leadership. “The discipline and decorum in our schools, we really gotta raise the standards for our kids, the expectations, not just on how they perform academically, but just how they interact with the peers, their teachers in the schools, really raise the bar across the district,” said Kelly Lichter, the newly elected School Board Chairwoman.
Collier County School Board appoints interim superintendent
The Collier County School Board has appointed Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli as Collier County Public Schools Interim Superintendent
WINKNEWS.com
5 agencies respond to Lee County apartment fire
Crews from several agencies responded to a structure fire in an apartment at the Summerlin Place community, off Summerlin Road Sunday afternoon. According to the Iona McGregor Fire District, the homeowner was not home when the fire began. However, the family dog was inside the home when the fire started,...
Upper Captiva Fire Department Chief and 40 firefighters have resigned
Chief Jason M. Martin resigned saying that, he felt that he did not have the trust of the community and would like to see someone who is wanted by the community to protect them.
WINKNEWS.com
Mass resignation from Upper Captiva Fire includes Fire Chief
At Friday’s fire board meeting, the Fire Chief, Jason Martin, and 40 of 46 firefighters resigned from Upper Captiva Fire. The deputy chief is one of the six who stayed on the island that’s only accessible by boat. A recent vote by homeowners showed they shot down a...
FMPD Police Chief expected to return to work
According to the city of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Police Chief is expected to return to work in the spring of 2023.
Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida
List of Hurricane Ian debris removal deadlines and other information for Southwest Florida counties and cities
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County to resume charging permitting fees for repairs in January
The permitting lobby for the Lee County Department of Community Development will end its temporary waiver of building permit fees for hurricane-related repairs on Jan. 3. The department, with its lobby located at 1500 Monroe St. in Fort Myers, will adjust lobby hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA admits error in expectations for where Lee County trailers can go
FEMA tells WINK News that the agency made mistakes in managing expectations regarding temporary housing units for Hurricane Ian survivors, which FEMA’s deputy federal coordinator admits accidentally gave survivors false hope. In early December, we showed you orange paint marks that FEMA had drawn on people’s driveways in the...
YAHOO!
State ethics commission finds 'probable cause' Naples Mayor misused her power
The Florida Commission on Ethics has found evidence that Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann misused her power. In a closed session Dec. 2, the commission found "probable cause" the mayor:. ·Misused her position when attempting to "steer city employees and city resources toinvestigate non-city related matters" to the benefit of herself...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
Lehigh Acres family searching for driver who fled from hit and run
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — One Lehigh Acres family is hoping for the public’s help in finding a person who left their car totaled in the middle of an intersection. “My instinct, I guess, was to catch him as fast as I could,” Judy Cales said. Cales is...
WINKNEWS.com
Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles
Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect arrested was a 17-year-old male who was released Sunday morning. WINK News saw several deputy...
WINKNEWS.com
Brightshore Village development receives final approval from county commission
The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of the Brightshore Village project on Tuesday. The development in eastern Collier County, led by Barron Collier Cos., allows for 2,000 housing units with a minimum of 106,000 square feet of retail and office space on the almost 700-acre property just northwest of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
Man on life support after truck drives off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge was shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police closed southbound...
Naples man found guilty of molesting child
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
Two people arrested for leading police on chase before crashing into ditch
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man and a woman were arrested after leading police on a car chase before crashing the vehicle into a ditch. The Fort Myers Police Department engaged a black pickup truck in pursuit around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office would assist and blocked traffic on Cemetery Road.
capecoralbreeze.com
Residential parking back on the Cape Council agenda
Cape Coral City Council took another look at parking and storage in residential neighborhoods this week. The debate over what kinds of vehicles can be parked in driveways, storage of trailers and boats on residential property front and rear is not new. Mayor John Gunter said Wednesday he wants to...
