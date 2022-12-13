COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County School Board told NBC2 about revised plans with newly elected leadership. “The discipline and decorum in our schools, we really gotta raise the standards for our kids, the expectations, not just on how they perform academically, but just how they interact with the peers, their teachers in the schools, really raise the bar across the district,” said Kelly Lichter, the newly elected School Board Chairwoman.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO