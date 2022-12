What memories do you have of Jack Cagle's tenure as Harris County commissioner for Precinct 4? Tweet your responses to ASchneider_HPM. Jack Cagle has served Harris County for 22 years, first for 11 years as a civil court judge, then since 2011 as Commissioner for Precinct 4. This past November, he was defeated by Lesley Briones in his bid for a fourth term. His final day in office is January 1, 2023. Houston Public Media spoke with Cagle about his time on Commissioners Court and his future plans.

