Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
UPDATE: Stolen Vehicle Recovered by KPD
**9:20 pm UPDATE** Kosciusko Police have recovered the stolen truck. We will update with more information as it becomes available. At approximately 4:38 pm on Sunday, December 18th a white 2011 Ford F350 truck with a work bed on it was stolen from Central Tire Service on Hwy 35 South in Kosciusko.
breezynews.com
Resisting arrest, public profanity, and other recent arrests
On 12-15-2022, Ladarius Riley, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Profanity, Disobeying a police Officer, and Resisting Arrest on West Adams by Officer Braxton Goza. On 12-15-2022, James Perteet, a 26 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Fairground Street...
Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
wtva.com
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
WLBT
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
kicks96news.com
Updated – Early Morning Accidents in Leake County
1:19 a.m. – There was a report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries, car vs. cow, on Hwy 16 west, near Old Robinson Road. Vehicle was in the road, unsure about the cow. Officers, fire department, and EMS were dispatched. 5:27 a.m. – There was a report of a...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Burglary at Oishi in Carthage
Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole some change from the restaurant and left.
WTOK-TV
Newton County deputies investigating shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
kicks96news.com
Speeding and Reckless Driving in Leake
9:19 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the laundry room at Crosscreek Apartments on Red Dog Rd. No fire was reported. 3:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Hwy 35 headed towards Carthage.
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
kicks96news.com
Burglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba
KENDRICK L HARRINGTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO. Bond $0. JORDAN BRYCE HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $10,000. MACEY HOLLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.
Neshoba Democrat
Two men arrested on Fork Road
Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Fork Road late last month, the authorities said. The driver, Reuben Boatner, 65, 12702 Road 383, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. He was booked at about...
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
Neshoba Democrat
Woman charged with drugs in jail
A Tennessee woman was charged with hiding illegal drugs, including a loaded syringe, on her person during a visit with an inmate at the Neshoba County Jail last week, the authorities said. The woman, Elizabeth Pagen Stokes, 35, 20 Davidson Court, Crossville, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of...
Neshoba Democrat
License plate reader spots stolen car on Highway 16
A Tunica man has been arrested and charged last month at one of the casinos in connection with an auto burglary there after license plate readers spotted a stolen vehicle on Highway 16. The man Melvin Isabell, 35, of 1013 Cedar Ridge Cove, Tunica, was arrested by Neshoba County authorities...
WTOK-TV
Storm damage in Newton County
HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) -Trees, fences, roofs, and roads all took a massive hit Wednesday evening out in Newton County as several tornados ripped through the area. Thankfully through the quick response of the residents in Newton County there were no injuries or deaths reported. “So I’m in Newton County right...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
kicks96news.com
Rainy Days Don’t Keep Thieves Away in Leake
11:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were alerted to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 near Wiggins Loop Rd. No injuries were reported. 11:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a shed had been broken into on Hwy 13 North in Lena. Multiple items of value were stolen from the shed.
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
kicks96news.com
Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHNNY LADD, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0. KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $5,000. KENNETH MARTIN, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond$1,500, $800. MARKIUS RAMON MCAPEE, 40, of Toomsuba, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JARREN MCBETH, 19,...
Comments / 0