'Once the bowl is kicked off, none of that other stuff matters': After tumultuous stretch, Washington State meets Fresno State in LA Bowl

LOS ANGELES – For Washington State, it hasn’t been an optimal postseason. The Cougars suffered attrition in their coaching staff, attrition in their roster. While balancing those issues, they still had to find time for recruiting trips ahead of the NCAA’s early signing period, which opens Wednesday. They also had to stay sharp for a looming bowl game, against one of the best teams in the Group of Five.
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State in the LA Bowl against Fresno State

During a chaotic month, the Washington State Cougars have had their hands full. They’ve lost three coaches. Four key contributors entered the transfer portal, and the team’s best player opted out of the postseason. All the while, the Cougars have been juggling recruiting trips ahead of signing day Wednesday, and game-planning for their season finale.
Washington State offense posts season lows in most lopsided loss of year, fall 29-6 to Fresno State in LA Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – In the days leading up to Washington State’s postseason game, it was tough to feel encouraged about the Cougars’ prospects on offense. This version of the Air Raid system had been hit-and-miss all year, hampered by shaky offensive line play, lack of separation downfield from receivers and a ground game that had been unproductive for most of the schedule – but, to be fair, a rushing attack that started to function effectively down the stretch this season. The Cougars brought in a talented young quarterback, who spent the year finding his footing at the Power Five level.
The pick: Why Fresno State will beat Washington State

LOS ANGELES – Playing a bowl game with a makeshift coaching staff and a limited roster – it’s not something new for Washington State. The circumstances were similar for the Cougars last year. They went into the Sun Bowl against Central Michigan with the remnants of former coach Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot staff. They played without two senior running backs, two standout offensive linemen and their best defensive back.
Idaho storms past Northwest Indian College 125-51

MOSCOW, Idaho – Maybe Idaho’s men’s basketball team wouldn’t mind gaining a reputation for this kind of thing. For the second time this season, the Vandals (5-6) defeated an opponent by 74 points. Northwest Indian College was the nonconference opponent Friday, as the Vandals, by winning 125-51, came within two points of tying their all-time scoring record, set in the 2015-16 season against New Hope College.
