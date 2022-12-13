Read full article on original website
Washington State rewind: Looking ahead to Cougs' offseason, looking back at 2022 season
PULLMAN – The season is over, but there’s no time to rest. Washington State concluded its first full campaign under coach Jake Dickert with a 7-6 record after dropping a 29-6 decision against Fresno State on Saturday in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Now, Dickert turns his attention to another rebuilding project of sorts.
'Once the bowl is kicked off, none of that other stuff matters': After tumultuous stretch, Washington State meets Fresno State in LA Bowl
LOS ANGELES – For Washington State, it hasn’t been an optimal postseason. The Cougars suffered attrition in their coaching staff, attrition in their roster. While balancing those issues, they still had to find time for recruiting trips ahead of the NCAA’s early signing period, which opens Wednesday. They also had to stay sharp for a looming bowl game, against one of the best teams in the Group of Five.
No. 11 Baylor holds off Washington State in Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge
DALLAS – The return of one of its top scorers gave Washington State’s men’s basketball team a boost Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 11th-ranked team in the country. Baylor held off WSU late for a 65-59 victory at American Airlines Arena in Dallas,...
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State in the LA Bowl against Fresno State
During a chaotic month, the Washington State Cougars have had their hands full. They’ve lost three coaches. Four key contributors entered the transfer portal, and the team’s best player opted out of the postseason. All the while, the Cougars have been juggling recruiting trips ahead of signing day Wednesday, and game-planning for their season finale.
Recap and highlights: Fresno State cruises past Washington State 29-6 in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
INGLEWOOD, Calf. – Jake Dickert will need to wait another year to win his first bowl game as Washington State head coach. Fresno State started strong and rolled to a 29-6 win over Washington State at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in front of 32,405 fans at SoFi Stadium.
Washington State offense posts season lows in most lopsided loss of year, fall 29-6 to Fresno State in LA Bowl
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – In the days leading up to Washington State’s postseason game, it was tough to feel encouraged about the Cougars’ prospects on offense. This version of the Air Raid system had been hit-and-miss all year, hampered by shaky offensive line play, lack of separation downfield from receivers and a ground game that had been unproductive for most of the schedule – but, to be fair, a rushing attack that started to function effectively down the stretch this season. The Cougars brought in a talented young quarterback, who spent the year finding his footing at the Power Five level.
The pick: Why Fresno State will beat Washington State
LOS ANGELES – Playing a bowl game with a makeshift coaching staff and a limited roster – it’s not something new for Washington State. The circumstances were similar for the Cougars last year. They went into the Sun Bowl against Central Michigan with the remnants of former coach Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot staff. They played without two senior running backs, two standout offensive linemen and their best defensive back.
Idaho storms past Northwest Indian College 125-51
MOSCOW, Idaho – Maybe Idaho’s men’s basketball team wouldn’t mind gaining a reputation for this kind of thing. For the second time this season, the Vandals (5-6) defeated an opponent by 74 points. Northwest Indian College was the nonconference opponent Friday, as the Vandals, by winning 125-51, came within two points of tying their all-time scoring record, set in the 2015-16 season against New Hope College.
