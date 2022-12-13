INGLEWOOD, Calif. – In the days leading up to Washington State’s postseason game, it was tough to feel encouraged about the Cougars’ prospects on offense. This version of the Air Raid system had been hit-and-miss all year, hampered by shaky offensive line play, lack of separation downfield from receivers and a ground game that had been unproductive for most of the schedule – but, to be fair, a rushing attack that started to function effectively down the stretch this season. The Cougars brought in a talented young quarterback, who spent the year finding his footing at the Power Five level.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO