The Associated Press

Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup described by FIFA as the best ever, the true impact of its unprecedented calendar scheduling remains to be seen. Staged in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history, the World Cup’s aftermath will worry Europe’s biggest soccer clubs.
BBC

FA Trophy: Jimmy Dean seeking Oldham upset with Peterborough Sports

Back in 1993, Oldham Athletic and Brotherhoods Engineering Works were a world apart in football terms. The Latics were taking on Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in the top flight of English football, while Brotherhoods were playing in the Peterborough & District League. In the intervening years the gap closed...
The Guardian

Oli McBurnie cleared of stamping on pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan

The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan after claiming he hopped over him to protect his injured foot. The 26-year-old Scotland international was acquitted of assaulting Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley, after the player’s barrister said McBurnie had been “like a ballerina” in avoiding contact.
BBC

Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise

Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
BBC

Charlton Athletic: Fans' group give owner Thomas Sandgaard club charter ultimatum

A Charlton Athletic fans' group says it will petition owner Thomas Sandgaard to sell the Addicks if he does not agree to abide by a new club charter. Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust will present the Addicks' Charter to Sandgaard at Thursday's fans' forum. The Addicks, 18th in League One, are...
The Guardian

Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut

Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
BBC

Worcester Warriors: Atlas claim RFU conditions for deal 'unreasonable'

The prospective buyers of Worcester Warriors have accused the Rugby Football Union of trying to impose unreasonable conditions on any deal. Former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole leads the Atlas consortium seeking to buy the club and ground. The RFU has said it expects to make a decision on the...

