Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Arsenal through to quarter-finals despite loss to defending champions Lyon but must wait to see if star striker Vivianne Miedema’s injury will keep her out
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Ramos, Nkunku, Vlahovic, Moukoko, Gakpo, Ounahi, Felix
Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. (ESPN) Chelsea are not looking to bring forward their plans to sign France striker...
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup described by FIFA as the best ever, the true impact of its unprecedented calendar scheduling remains to be seen. Staged in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history, the World Cup’s aftermath will worry Europe’s biggest soccer clubs.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Tillman, Juranovic, Roma, Cho, Rowles, Paterson, Sheffield Wednesday
United States midfielder Malik Tillman, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, has hinted he is keen to stay at Ibrox on a permanent contract, with the 20-year-old replying "I think so, yes" when asked if Rangers were the right club for his development. (Scottish Sun) Malik Tillman...
BBC
FA Trophy: Jimmy Dean seeking Oldham upset with Peterborough Sports
Back in 1993, Oldham Athletic and Brotherhoods Engineering Works were a world apart in football terms. The Latics were taking on Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in the top flight of English football, while Brotherhoods were playing in the Peterborough & District League. In the intervening years the gap closed...
Oli McBurnie cleared of stamping on pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan
The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan after claiming he hopped over him to protect his injured foot. The 26-year-old Scotland international was acquitted of assaulting Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley, after the player’s barrister said McBurnie had been “like a ballerina” in avoiding contact.
BBC
Bournemouth takeover: New owner Bill Foley 'a dictator' and 'needs to be captain of the ship'
New Bournemouth owner Bill Foley led a takeover of the club because he needs to be "the captain of the ship" - and has described himself as "a dictator". Foley became Cherries chairman after his Black Knight Football Club group bought the Premier League outfit. The American businessman also owns...
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
Anderson suggests England’s aggression can pose Australia problems in Ashes
Jimmy Anderson, who will sit out the third Test in Pakistan, said of Australia: ‘I’m sure they’ll try to come back just as hard as they can’ in next year’s Ashes
BBC
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise
Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
BBC
Charlton Athletic: Fans' group give owner Thomas Sandgaard club charter ultimatum
A Charlton Athletic fans' group says it will petition owner Thomas Sandgaard to sell the Addicks if he does not agree to abide by a new club charter. Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust will present the Addicks' Charter to Sandgaard at Thursday's fans' forum. The Addicks, 18th in League One, are...
London identified by IMG as key in effort to transform rugby league
IMG have said success in London is high on their agenda when it comes to transforming rugby league’s long-term prospects
Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut
Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Pushing For Youssofa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is not close to signing a new deal at Borussia Dortmund despite rumours suggesting otherwise.
Soccer-FIFA, UEFA win EU court adviser backing on rules contested by Super League
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA on Thursday won the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court on rules contested by potential rival the European Super League (ESL) as anti-competitive in a case that could affect other sports.
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Atlas claim RFU conditions for deal 'unreasonable'
The prospective buyers of Worcester Warriors have accused the Rugby Football Union of trying to impose unreasonable conditions on any deal. Former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole leads the Atlas consortium seeking to buy the club and ground. The RFU has said it expects to make a decision on the...
Comments / 0