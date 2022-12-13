CHP: Man veers off SR-78 off-ramp in San Marcos, dies

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A 35-year-old man is dead after his car fell off an off-ramp in San Marcos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Monday around 11:13 a.m., at the eastbound State Route 78 off-ramp to Barham Drive, said CHP Officer Ryan Harrison.

The man, who has not been identified, was driving a grey Mazda MX5 coupe on the Barham Drive off-ramp from eastbound SR-78, Harrison said. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off to the left, fell from the road and crashed into a freeway sign and a chain link fence.

The Mazda crashed into a dirt embankment before resting on the other side of the embankment, CHP said.

First responders responded to the scene, but the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Officers are still trying to figure out if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the CHP Oceanside Area office at (760) 643-3400.

