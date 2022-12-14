Man gets 20 years in fatal stabbing of Bronx war veteran. The victim’s mother says it’s not enough

Christopher Saunders, one of the four people convicted in the murder of a war veteran from the Bronx, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Hason Correa served in the Army for eight years, including in Afghanistan. On Oct. 19, 2018, prosecutors say four people were involved in his fatal stabbing in Harlem.

"I think the only thing [Christopher Saunders] is upset about is that he's not going home for Christmas," said Correa's wife Kristy. "But I told him in the courtroom, you're still alive. You'll get letters, phone calls, you'll get pictures. I can't do that with my husband."

Three have now been sentenced. Mary Saunders was sentenced to one year in prison and Travis Stuart received seven years. James Saunders is expected to be sentenced in early January.

News 12’s Brittany Cadet spoke with Hason’s mother Madeline Brame outside Supreme Court in Manhattan. She said she was “disappointed, disrespected and insulted” by Christopher Saunders’ sentence. She believes life sentences were in order, not plea deals.

“I don't feel any vindication or any justice for the murder of my son because there's four people involved in this murder and only two of them are taking responsibility," she said.

Hason Correa leaves behind three children, his wife and siblings who all describe him as a hardworking man who loved his family.

Kristy Correa says she expected more from the justice system, especially since her husband was a war veteran.

“I fell in love with this city...I fell in love with my husband in this city. To see it take his life like that and to think that he gave eight years fighting for this country, and he loved this country. I knew at the time of trial they were going to have his back, and they didn’t,” she says.

Brame told News 12 her family is planning to reopen Mary Saunders' case because they believe she should have served more time than she already did.